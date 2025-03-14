IT Business and System Analyst
2025-03-14
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Are you passionate about software development and creating value that makes a difference? Do you want to be at the centre of Scania's unique modular system that enables an extremely wide portfolio of products using relatively few components and parts? Do you want to work in a multifaceted, complex, continually changing environment and take your skills to the next level? Then you are reading the right ad!
Role Summary
Our awesome Value Creation Team (VCT) is looking for a Business Analyst keen on learning about and working with our unique in-house developed Product Data Management system.
The Value Creation Team
We follow a Lean-Agile framework inspired by SAFe, with about 100 members including Product Owners, Business Analysts, Architects, Developers, and Testers. In this role, you will work with PDM system users in Group R&D EE Applications and Platform, along with your team, to provide value to users, stakeholders, and TRATON's customers.
Job Responsibilities
• Understand business and customer needs for requirement analysis and evaluate business processes from end-to-end to anticipate requirements and identify improvements.
• Knowledge of EE development is beneficial but not required.
• Break down complex requirements and find synergies in process design and implementation while collaborating with stakeholders, architects, developers, testers, and UX specialists through meetings and presentations.
• Ensure solutions meet business needs and align with requirements. Organise and guide users in acceptance testing.
• Improve internal processes to develop your team, domain, and PDM VCT.
Who You Are
You enjoy working in a diverse, agile, team-based environment with lean principles and a strong customer and user focus. You are a humble and flexible team player, and you contribute to a good working atmosphere while focusing on continuous deliveries.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in IT, business management, or equivalent.
• You have at least 5 years' experience in a business analysis-related role in a PDM context or/and EE Development.
• You have experience with process modelling, information flow modelling, and other methods of documenting system functions.
• You have worked with product description methodology, product structures, and change management.
• You write and speak English fluently. If you write and speak Swedish and/or German fluently it is considered a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles. We hire for attitude and train for skills!
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We thrive when we can solve problems and produce results together, drawing on each other's strengths and helping if things don't go as planned. Transparency, integrity, flexibility, and empathy are a few examples of values we live by.
We offer you an interesting, fun, challenging, and developing journey with passionate colleagues in business and IT. Our Value Creation Team is involved in many strategic initiatives. The work environment is international, and your colleagues and stakeholders represent different nationalities and companies. As we are growing to support all brands from the TRATON Group in Sweden, Germany, USA, China and Latin America.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-23. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Philipp Lindemann, Group manager PDM Processes & Systems, at +46 7 214 526 11.
