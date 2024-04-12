IT Business Analyst to BioGaia
2024-04-12
The position
As BioGaias IT Business Analyst, you will be a part of the IT-team. You will be responsible for our Digital Journey - making sure we use our ERP and other systems in the best way possible and you will have the opportunity to set the tone for what that process will look like. You will work closely with all teams in the company and be a part of projects consisting of colleagues with other areas of expertise.
Some of your tasks will include:
Stay updated on news and upgrades regarding BioGaia's ERP - Dynamics Finance & Operations and our other applications.
Ensuring that the organization utilizes ERP in the best possible way, enabling and establishing processes and workflows.
Capture the business's needs and requirements regarding both ERP and other applications in BioGaia's toolbox.
Being responsible for identifying future needs and applications that the business may require.
This role can be based at our office in either Stockholm or at our Center of Excellence (office and production unit) in Eslöv.
Who are you?
We believe you are a social person who feels comfortable interacting with both colleagues and suppliers. When at work you both feel the need to and enjoy contributing to better solutions and changes that will help the organization. You are business minded and skilled at seeing totalities. Perhaps you would describe yourself as having a holistic mindset? You speak and write unhindered in both English and Swedish.
To give you the best possible start we believe you have:
Some years' experience working with ERP - preferably Dynamics Finance & Operations or similar.
Good understanding and experience of business operations and development of processes regarding system support, especially within ERP.
Good experience in gathering requirements from various stakeholders in medium or larger organizations.
It is meritorious if:
You have led projects within Dynamics F&O at different companies.
You are skilled at documentation as well as educating various stakeholders.
You enjoy working with IT closely tied to business operations.
BioGaia is a value-driven company and we believe that you can identify with our values of Passion, Collaboration and Innovation.
Who are BioGaia
At BioGaia, we take pride in being pioneers and world leaders in probiotic supplements for over 30 years. Some may call us crazy for researching, analyzing, and testing bacterial strains. But we love science. It's what we do. And our gut feeling tells us that you will love what we do too. Behind our products, you'll find over 200,000 hours of probiotic research to support your invisible heroes.
Welcome to a company where it is of utmost importance that both employees and customers thrive!
Application
In this recruitment we are working together with Compago AB. If you have any questions about the role, please contact Alexander Lindgren at rekrytering@compago.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email. This is to protect your privacy.
