IT Architect & Solution Architect, Helsingborg - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Helsingborg
IT Architect & Solution Architect, Helsingborg
Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg
2020-08-26
About the assignment:
Location: Helsingborg
Duration: 27-sep-2020 - 30-apr-2021
Apply as soon as possible
Extent: 960h
Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
As part of the new Digital strategy, all HR Platform activity will be moved to Helsingborg. This mean that the Client will lose main part of the experienced co-workers, to be able to fulfill the promised deliveries and to be able to enhance the solutions we need to backfill with experienced consultants who have the competence they will be losing. The assignment might include some travels to Germany. As a team member you will be part of the complete chain of development. Today the Client has SaaS solutions which means that the development is not in their scope, in all other steps the team is involved.
The scope of the consultant services is to assist in:
Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improve
Document and monitor technical requirements needed to institute proposed updates
Work closely with product teams within the company to ensure integrations is available for products and working properly
Propose and establish solutions for necessary contributions from various departments
Work closely with product teams to successfully monitor progress of initiatives
Provide detailed specifications for proposed products
Support in defining clear goals for all aspects of a product and manage their proper execution
Analysis of change request, efforts and providing solution suggestions
Provide support for any issues and do Root Cause Analysis (RCA) of errors
Coordinate with country team on new projects, review the requirement and provide solutions
Provide support for unit test and debug new and existing integrations
Respond and provide quick fix for unusual behavior of interface issues based on availability alerts received
Check, execute, handle and support day-to-day support activities via ticketing tool and mails.
Mandatory competence and experience:
Experience in SAP HCM (PA/PY/OM)
Experience on Interface from SAP to middleware (Senior)
Experience: Business Analysis, Solution Architect, Integration, Flow Mapping, Requirements Management, Solution Design, Configuration/Mapping, Testing, Deployment, Rollout, Monitoring, Support
Solution Architect (Senior)
Application Specialist (Senior)
Preferred competence and experience:
Experience with ADP GlobalView would be added advantage.
(webmethods / GCP) would be of added advantage.
Preferred personal qualities:
Soft Skills: Honest, Good Attitude, Leadership, Driver, Communicative, Positive, Responsible/Ownership, Structured, Solution Oriented, Result/Delivery Focused, Holistic, Sense for Details, Team Player, Independent
How to proceed with the process
Apply for the assignment through this ad.
State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
Upload your CV in English in word format.
We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm based tech company focused on engineers, economists, technologists and lawyers within the IT, Energy and Infrastructure segments.
We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-28
Företag
Shaya Solutions AB
Jobbnummer
5334586
