IT Architect & Solution Architect, Helsingborg - Shaya Solutions AB - Datajobb i Helsingborg

Shaya Solutions AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg2020-08-26About the assignment:Location: HelsingborgDuration: 27-sep-2020 - 30-apr-2021Apply as soon as possibleExtent: 960hPlease note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full in order for us to present your profile to our Customer.DescriptionAs part of the new Digital strategy, all HR Platform activity will be moved to Helsingborg. This mean that the Client will lose main part of the experienced co-workers, to be able to fulfill the promised deliveries and to be able to enhance the solutions we need to backfill with experienced consultants who have the competence they will be losing. The assignment might include some travels to Germany. As a team member you will be part of the complete chain of development. Today the Client has SaaS solutions which means that the development is not in their scope, in all other steps the team is involved.The scope of the consultant services is to assist in:Analyze current technologies used within the company and determine ways to improveDocument and monitor technical requirements needed to institute proposed updatesWork closely with product teams within the company to ensure integrations is available for products and working properlyPropose and establish solutions for necessary contributions from various departmentsWork closely with product teams to successfully monitor progress of initiativesProvide detailed specifications for proposed productsSupport in defining clear goals for all aspects of a product and manage their proper executionAnalysis of change request, efforts and providing solution suggestionsProvide support for any issues and do Root Cause Analysis (RCA) of errorsCoordinate with country team on new projects, review the requirement and provide solutionsProvide support for unit test and debug new and existing integrationsRespond and provide quick fix for unusual behavior of interface issues based on availability alerts receivedCheck, execute, handle and support day-to-day support activities via ticketing tool and mails.Mandatory competence and experience:Experience in SAP HCM (PA/PY/OM)Experience on Interface from SAP to middleware (Senior)Experience: Business Analysis, Solution Architect, Integration, Flow Mapping, Requirements Management, Solution Design, Configuration/Mapping, Testing, Deployment, Rollout, Monitoring, SupportSolution Architect (Senior)Application Specialist (Senior)Preferred competence and experience:Experience with ADP GlobalView would be added advantage.(webmethods / GCP) would be of added advantage.Preferred personal qualities:Soft Skills: Honest, Good Attitude, Leadership, Driver, Communicative, Positive, Responsible/Ownership, Structured, Solution Oriented, Result/Delivery Focused, Holistic, Sense for Details, Team Player, Independent______________________How to proceed with the processApply for the assignment through this ad.State your preferred hourly rate in the application.Upload your CV in English in word format.We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.You will be informed about the Customer should you be called to an interview.About Shaya SolutionsStockholm based tech company focused on engineers, economists, technologists and lawyers within the IT, Energy and Infrastructure segments.We focus on customer / consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.We politely decline all contact from ad vendors. Many thanks!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-08-26Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-28Shaya Solutions AB5334586