IT Application Support Engineer
2024-01-05
We are looking for an IT Application Support Engineer to help manage our client's Cloud Applications.
We expect the engineer to be well versed at least in AWS Tech Stack. The familiarity with various programming languages will be an added advantage.
Essential day-to-day responsibilities for managing the cloud include the following:
Provide technical support for enterprise-level application systems.
Respond to general questions and trouble tickets in a timely manner.
Research, diagnose, troubleshoot and identify potential solutions for how to resolve an issue.
Prioritise multiple, open issues.
Document issue triage as troubleshooting progresses.
Follow best practices for change control of proposed solutions.
Maintain service reports.
Document actionable bugs for engineering resolution.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04
