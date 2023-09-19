IS Application Specialist
We are now looking for an IS Application Specialist-C in Ludvika.
Description:
Apply strong IS application technology knowledge and expertise to any application IS activity within all IS process domains, especially within BUILD and RUN to support global business needs and help solving difficult topics. IS capable to work independently. On assignment identifies, proposes, advises and implements existing IS application technology and IS solutions/services, sharing knowledge and depending on seniority - guiding others on implementation and operation, using understanding of existing IS application technology and business requirements.
Responsibilities and challenges:
• Partners with business and technology subject-matter experts to elicit and translate business requirements into technological solutions following agile or hybrid working methodology.
• Partners with other enterprise and solution architects to provide a consensus based scalable and adaptable architectural solution.
• In charge of making sure that all existing and future technical solutions will be documented in a sustainable way.
• Simplifying complexity through conceptualization.
• Creating and documenting the systems architecture and design.
• Enable best practices to be followed.
• Support all solution architects and developers required to execute the responsibilities.
• Support vendor selection.
• Support establishing governance to secure alignment across HVDC with the PLM Systems Architecture plans.
• Support the evaluation of new technologies identifying relevant use cases and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
• Provides PLM steering committee with technical assistance and support for technical documentation, customer facing presentations and engagements, including leading customer communications.
• Support the PLM Systems & Service delivery organization to execute PLM projects.
Experience:
• 8+ years of documented experience as system architect within the PLM/PDM domain.
• Proven experience escalating technical customer issues.
• Experience with integrations with ERP & other enterprise systems.
• Good negotiation skills, able to lead business through discussions and workshops and be able to uncover key use cases and press gaps.
• Working in large international engineering/industry companies.
• Experience from executive management.
• Solid business first perspective when approaching the task.
• Large business transformation projects.
• Business process analysis, documentation, and implementation.
• End-to-end business process perspective.
• Challenge driven personality is required.
• Goal oriented personality is required.
• Critical thinking and ability for creative innovation is required.
• Combination of strong will and flexibility is required with situation awareness.
• Resilience is required.
Fluent written and spoken English is a must.
