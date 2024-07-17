Ipsos in Sweden is looking for a Data Analyst
2024-07-17
Data Analyst
Ipsos in Sweden is looking for a Data Analyst to join our Data science team. With focus on applied work in either R or Python to implement and advance the data processing process.
Ipsos is a world leading Insights & Market research company active in +90 countries. In Sweden, we have offices in Stockholm, Lund and Härnösand. At Ipsos, you will be working broadly with market research, tailored towards both the private- and public sectors. We are looking for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment where the context may change from one day to another. This role could both be the next step in your career, or a first job working with data, the profile and experience of the candidate will determine the seniority of the role.
About The Role
As a member of our data science team, you will long term take part in developing Ipsos offering towards clients, both in applied analytics and automation.
The first goal would be to learn the type of data at Ipsos, and work in the automation process. Where raw data is transformed into automated output, this is either shiny applications, tables, or automated power point presentation. To data processing from raw data to delivery of results is the most important part of the job, and will be the first task for the role. Long term Ipsos can offer different career-path inside data and analytics.
What You'll Be Doing
• Construct and maintain automation pipelines for new and existing clients
• Learn and develop new skills in data processing and analytics from more experienced colleagues
Analytics skills/experience
Your personal competencies:
• Team player
• Self-leading, innovative and proactive
• Analytical and creative mindset
• Business minded and solution-oriented
• Good communication skills
Your Experience:
• A academic degree is meritorious but not a must, applied skills more important.
• Working experience working with Data Science in a similar role is meritorious, but this could be a first job
Your Skills
• Familiarity, or applied experience in R or Python is the most important skills for the job.
• Familiarity with Microsoft Office programs such as Excel and Power Point is also important as well as ability to fluently express yourself in Swedish and English, both orally and in writing
Other qualifications are:
• Strong programming skills in R (tidyverse) and Python.
• Experience in developing with tools such as: Docker, Kubernetes, Anaconda, Git, Bash.
• Experience in server maintenance in a Unix environment.
• Data visualization tools and technologies such as R-shiny, plotly, ggplot.
Ipsos Sweden mainly works with survey data. Examples of meritorious knowledge for survey data is:
• Methods such as Regression, Random Forest, Bayesian Networks, CHAID and Cluster Analysis
• Discrete Choice based methods, e.g., Conjoint and MaxDiff (This is extra meritorious)
• Questionnaire design
• Sampling
• Research design
Ipsos offers
We will give you the tools and support you need to grow both as a professional and as a person together with us. We can offer you your next big opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company where everyone can be themselves, with equal access to opportunities.
In addition to an attractive and inclusive work environment, we also enable flexibility and offer a wide variety of employee benefits.
The position is full time, based in Stockholm office (however optional may be Lund office).
Write "Data Analyst" in the headline. We will attach great importance to your personal qualities. The position is aiming for permanent position, however starting with 6 months probation period. Starting date and salary as per agreement. Send your application to jobb@ipsos.com
asap, no later than August 11th, 2024. Applications are processed ongoing, and we reserve the right to end the recruitment process earlier if candidate has been identified.
Apply now! For more info reach out to HRD pernilla.wrangdahl@ipsos.com
or Björn Benzler, Head of Data management bjorn.benzler@ipsos.com
