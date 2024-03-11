IP Paralegal Trademarks, Designs & Patents
Volvo Business Services AB / Juristjobb / Göteborg Visa alla juristjobb i Göteborg
2024-03-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
We shape the world we want to live in! Imagine using your expertise to contribute to sustainable transport solutions and infrastructure for the future! If you are a tech-savvy and curious individual looking to make a difference as an in-house paralegal in an exciting and evolving industry, then we could be a perfect match.
Volvo Group Intellectual Property (VGIP) - who are we?
We are responsible for managing IP for the entire Volvo Group. As such we help to drive the technology transformation with creation and use of patents, trademarks, and designs to support profitability, competitiveness and growth across products, supply chain and R&D.
Welcome to your future team!
In the Intellectual Property Business Office, we are a team of eight dedicated professionals, who are passionate about providing guidance and insights through our combined expertise and support to the department and to Volvo Group. We value our diversity, which enables us to challenge each other and grow together in a fun and inclusive environment.
What is the role?
As an IP Paralegal, you will be essential to the efficient operation of VGIP, working in close connection with the other teams of the department in all aspects of intellectual property law, including patent, trademark, and design matters. You will enable end-to-end IP process efficiency, from case creation through renewals and annuities to end-of-life (abandonment, pruning, expiration). You will be one of the super users responsible for maintaining and developing our IP Management System in addition to other varied responsibilities.
These include:
• Configuration of the IP Management System, including support and training for internal and external users, together with the other two IP Paralegals.
• Administrative tasks such as handling change of ownership registrations, notarizations, collecting and structuring of power of attorneys, preparing documentation for enforcement activities, database searches.
• Coordinating renewals and annuities relating to Volvo Group intellectual property.
• Structure, set up, handling and reporting cost follow-up relating to patent, trademark, and design suppliers.
• Generation of portfolio insights and visualizations using VGIP's analytical tools, including the creation and customization of dashboards for a variety of stakeholders.
• Assisting in the administration of Volvo Group's inventor remuneration scheme.
Who are you?
You are tech savvy and service-minded, with excellent organizational and communication skills, and the ability to work independently and as part of a team. You enjoy managing and organizing data, taking responsibility for its quality, and using it to present insights. You like to solve problems (even before they arise) and drive continuous improvements. You have an avid interest in intellectual property and technology and take responsibility for operational efficiency and accuracy.
Qualifications and experience
• A paralegal certificate or equivalent experience from similar positions, in-house or at an IP firm/law firm.
• Good knowledge in the lifecycles of patents, trademarks, and designs.
• Strong skillset in both written and verbal communication with a wide range of stakeholders and management levels.
• Strong IT skills including experience in the configuration and use of IP management systems (Anaqua experience is advantageous)
• Competence in using spreadsheets, understanding of Power BI and/or other data analytics tools is a plus.
• Fluent in English.
Working at Volvo Group you will have the chance to be a part of a global organization constantly striving towards improvement and to work with skilled and dedicated colleagues.
Do you feel intrigued by this ad? If so we'd like to hear from you!
Last application date is the 24th of March.
Tessa Braly, Vice President IP Business Office, Tessa.braly@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7063-42323521". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Tessa Braly +4631660000 Jobbnummer
8532712