IoT Backend Developer
2023-10-20
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, and connectivity platform.
We're looking for Backend Developer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
The main role responsibility will be to develop IoT oriented services. Standing in this role you will have the chance to work on the kernel of the IoT system of Electrolux, the system that must be able to manage a huge number of devices and with extremely high level of reliability and performances. The full value chain of the IoT application flows and depends on the IoT Platform part therefore, standing in the centre of the IoT system, this role can leverage all the opportunity and challenges coming with that.
In detail, you will:
• You will be designing/writing/testing microservices in a cloud environment.
• You will be automating deployment and monitoring of cloud services.
• You will be troubleshooting performance and functional issues related to cloud services. Time to time you will do this also in situation where app and connected devices are involved in cooperation with team members and other teams in the company.
• You will be training yourself to the latest cloud technologies and try to constantly improve yourself and the team you are part of.
Who you are:
• You know and you like programming cloud services and you want to do it at the best possible quality level.
• You are fluent with at least one API framework in either Java or .NET.
• You are fluent with at least one cloud provider between Azure and AWS.
• You are curious to find ways to optimize your work, process and tools.
• You know the challenges and the beauty of being part of a diverse distributed development team.
• You are willing to take new challenges and learn also new technologies that can be beneficial for the company.
You demonstrate:
• Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
• Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
• Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
• Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
• Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
• Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
• Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) or in Porcia, Forlì or Susegana (Italy).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
Porcia is about 1-hour distance from the city of Venice. Whereas Forlì (Italy) is 1-hour away from Bologna.
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
• Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
• Family friendly benefits
• Insurance policy plan
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
