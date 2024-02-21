IoT and Integration Specialist
About Flower
Flower serves as the technological backbone enabling society to embrace renewable electricity as its primary energy source. We firmly believe that electricity represents the future and serves as the most effective means to combat greenhouse gas emissions. Our vision entails spearheading fundamental changes within the electricity landscape.
Operating a cutting-edge virtual power plant (VPP), Flower harnesses a diverse and extensive array of power-generating and power-consuming assets. Through optimization, we maximize the benefits to the electricity system at local, regional, and system-wide levels.
Flower is expanding its team and entering an exciting phase of launching our services in new European markets. Currently, we are focused on developing exceptional energy refining solutions, connecting over 5,000 existing assets to our Power Refinery Platform.
About the Role
We are now seeking a talented individual to join us as an IoT and Integration Specialist. In this role, you will collaborate closely with the Project Team, engaging in daily interactions with Project Managers and working in tandem with other IoT and Integration Specialists. Your primary responsibility will involve developing and enhancing hardware integration and communication solutions, facilitating seamless connectivity between Flower's VPP and a diverse range of power assets, including grid-scale energy storage systems, solar and wind farms, and data centers.
As an IoT and Integration Specialist, you will be entrusted with the design and implementation of IoT solutions, ensuring their integration and communication with other systems and applications. The successful candidate will possess a robust technical background in IoT architecture, device connectivity, data management, cloud platforms, and API integrations.
We anticipate that you possess relevant experience or a degree in electrical engineering, power electronics, control systems, or a related field. Proficiency in Python and a deep understanding of Modbus protocols are essential for this role. Prior exposure to hardware integration and power electronics integration would be a significant advantage.
Key Requirements:
• Strong programming skills in Python (or equivalent)
• Proficiency in automation- and IoT protocols including Modbus and MQTT (or equivalent)
• Exceptional problem-solving and analytical capabilities
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Working permit in Sweden is required
Familiarity with the following would be considered a highly valuable asset:
• AWS
• MQTT or similar technologies like Kafka, AMQP
• IEC 101/104
• PLC
• Kubernetes
Apply
If you are passionate about the IoT, designing and implementing the solutions that can accelerate our integrations to the assets and want to work in a dynamic and challenging environment, please apply for this exciting opportunity. We offer a competitive salary, a flexible work schedule, and a comprehensive benefits package. We encourage interested candidates to apply promptly by submitting their CVs along with a concise motivational letter. In your letter, kindly provide insights into your personality, career aspirations, and specific reasons for your interest in the position and joining Flower.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Location.
Our office, located at Söder Mälarstrand 21, offers panoramic views of Stockholm City, including iconic landmarks such as the City Hall and Riddarfjärden. It is conveniently situated in close proximity to both Slussen and Gamla Stan subway stations.
