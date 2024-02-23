Data & Machine Learning Team Leader, Business Support (Malmö)
Ikea It AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-02-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea It AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for Data and Machine Learning Team Leader to join us in developing the IKEA of the future using data and analytics. In Business Support Domain in IKEA Digital we provide data and insight to decision makers in market, country and global roles to take decisions that will grow the company, drive profitability and drive the creation of a sustainable business model.
Data and Machine Learning Team Leaders are senior individuals who leads Data Scientists, Data Analysts/Stewards, Data Engineers, and can take responsibility for designing and building a great team. We are especially looking for candidates whose experience includes:
Proven experience as a senior leader
Experience recruiting and leading a team
Experience using data and analytics to drive omnichannel retail transformation, or significant business transformation in another industry
Ability to synthesise trends such as urbanisation, the rise of megacities, shared living, changing customer expectations (especially in Asia) and demographic change, identify the business problems and opportunities that these trends present, and lead others in the use of data and analytics to solve them
Academic background in mathematics, statistics, engineering, computer science or a related field
Passion for developing your colleagues' careers and helping others fulfil their potential
Curiosity, sense of fun, desire to keep learning
Strong knowledge about / practical experience with machine learning models, especially in a commercial setting
Knowledge of techniques like time series analysis, numerical optimisation, operations research, causal inference, Bayesian modelling, system dynamics, differentiable programming
Experience of using process mining of massive transactional datasets to improve process execution
Broad knowledge of cross-functional digital product development principles and the importance of rapid validated learning cycles to optimise performance long term
Broad knowledge of collaborative software engineering practices (Git, Agile, DevOps)
Strong knowledge of SQL and Python for data processing and analytics
Strong communication skills to share your findings and approaches with technical and business stakeholders
This is our wish list! If you don't recognize yourself in all these points, you might still be an excellent candidate for the role.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
WHAT YOU'LL BE DOING DAY TO DAY
Your main task is to accept accountability for achieving complex business outcomes through data and analytics, define (in co-operation with your stakeholders and team) a vision / strategy / plan to do this, and lead others to execute.
You will work to define these outcomes with partners in other parts of IKEA such as our CFO division, Retail Operations leadership, Market Support leadership, country management teams and others. Within this framework, there is significant scope for a highly entrepreneurial approach where you, through the medium of data and analytics, push the limits of what IKEA can achieve commercially.
For Business Support domain, those business outcomes typically concern operating IKEA day-to-day, and defining and implementing IKEA's business model of the future. In particular we develop data and analytics products that enable omnichannel transformation. We aspire to meet customers where they are through a range of meeting points (especially city centres), online channels, and offer a range of delivery options.
You will, most of all, lead and coach your team and drive a fun and high-performing culture and work environment. As leader accountable for the output of a significant organisation, you will have responsibility for reporting on the effectiveness of the work you lead, and collaborating with product, engineering, and design colleagues to define Objectives and Key Results (OKRs), epics, features, stories and other agile artefacts; and to execute agile ceremonies.
As Data and Machine Learning Team Leader, you will report to the Data and Machine Learning Domain Manager, and you will manage a team of Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Data Engineers, and others.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Does this sound like your next challenge? IKEA offers an exciting and empowering work environment in a global workplace. And as the world's leader at life at home, you have exceptional opportunities to grow and develop together with us.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09
E-post: olivia.de.peyronnet@ingka.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea It AB
(org.nr 556322-9540)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8492084