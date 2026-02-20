iOS Swift Developer
2026-02-20
We are urgently looking for an iOS Swift Developer for a long-term consultancy assignment in Malmö with one of the world's most respected consumer technology companies, recognized globally for its innovation in consumer electronics and operating systems.
You will contribute to performance-critical system components used by millions of users worldwide within a highly skilled engineering environment.
Start is in ASAP, 1 years limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain complex services/daemons in iOS with an emphasis on efficient and maintainable code.
Collaborate with a team of experienced Swift developers to deliver high-quality software solutions.
Write fault-tolerant code that can handle high user traffic effectively.
Understand and implement threading and concurrency concepts in programming.
Take initiative in learning and adapting to evolving project requirements.
Must haves
Strong 2-4 years Swift programming skills
Good computer science fundamentals.
Ability to write efficient and maintainable non-UI code.
Strong interest in understanding underlying programming concepts and technologies.
Good understanding of threading and concurrency concepts.
Strong English and Swedish communication skills.
Nice to haves
Experience working on projects involving complex system architectures and distributed systems.
Deeper understanding of Swift's modern concurrency features.
Familiarity with privacy, encryption, and security protocols.
Past experience in low-level Bluetooth technology.
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmö through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 years limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
