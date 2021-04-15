iOS Software Engineer - Tink AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
iOS Software Engineer
Tink AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
At Tink, we're creating the foundations that a new world of finance will be built on. By constantly challenging ourselves to go further and do better, we're developing the ground-breaking services that businesses will use, to revolutionise the way millions of people manage their money. The world of financial services is changing fast, and we will continue to be at the forefront of it.
iOS Software Engineer - SDK Mobile
Tink is providing access to the future of financial services. Our mission is to help our customers build world class applications based on Tink's products. We want our customers to have a seamless integration to Tink and make their development as easy and powerful as possible.
The SDK Mobile team builds and improves Tink's native SDKs. We want to make it as easy and fast as possible to start using our products while still providing flexibility to build a truly customized experience. To achieve this we provide both high level UI user journeys as well as low level development kits without any UI. We have several mobile SDKs that are distributed both as open source and closed source to our customers in the financial industry.
What we are looking for
As part of the SDK Mobile team at Tink, you are a passionate developer who loves to enable software to a large crowd and always wants to improve the quality of the software. You are building SDKs that some of the largest banks and financial institutes are consuming in their mobile apps and solutions. You know that any detail can impact the user experience. You are aware of what makes developing a SDK different from app development and enjoy figuring out the best possible API design for everything you develop.
As an iOS Engineer we expect that you have a few years of experience in iOS development and an educational background in software engineering or mobile development. We highly value drive, ambition and the ability to sometimes step out of your comfort zone to make things happen.
Required qualifications
At least 2 years of experience developing, releasing and maintaining iOS applications and/or frameworks
Very comfortable with using Swift and UIKit in a professional context
A constant desire to improve your skills
Thrives when working closely together with both other developers, product designers and other teams
Preferred skills
You have some open source projects to contribute to the wider iOS community
Experience with other programming languages, for example Android development or web development
Experience using SwiftUI in a real-world environment
Experience in releasing and distributing SDKs
An interest in product design and user experience
At the moment we are not able to relocate candidates outside from EU.
About the SDK teams
At the moment we have two SDK teams at Tink. One team that is building our web SDK and one team that is building our Mobile SDKs for Android and iOS. Both teams are collaborating closely to share knowledge and learnings between the platforms. You will have a great influence on how we are building our future products and how Tink will be integrated and used in a lot of financial services and apps around the world. Get more information, inspiration and read journey stories from your future colleagues from the whole (https://jobs.tink.se/pages/customer-experience-department) team!
Life at Tink
In an environment that's filled with skilled and creative colleagues, and a culture that encourages people to make their ideas happen, you can have an impact like nowhere else. We all help each other to build new skills and best practices through the diversity of our backgrounds and opinions - while having a lot of fun in the process. Do you want to be part of our story and join one of the leading fintechs in Europe?
We're looking forward to your application!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Tink AB
Jobbnummer
5695388
