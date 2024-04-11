iOS developer to Visma Spcs
2024-04-11
Are you a dedicated developer with solid experience in app development for iOS? Are you passionate about constantly deepening your knowledge in mobile technology? Are you driven by being at the technical forefront? Then you might be the one we're looking for!
We offer you an inspiring, international and inclusive work environment with a wide range of competencies in software development. In collaboration with UX Designers, Software Architects, Product Owners and other competences you will have the opportunity to develop fantastic products as well as your own skills and personal growth. Hackathons, tech talks, guilds and dedicated competence time are some of the activities that will be part of your life as a developer in Visma. We offer a hybrid working environment, great benefits and a supportive culture. If you are looking for a dynamic and challenging work place where you can make a real difference, Visma Spcs is the place for you.
What you will do in our team
• Develop our strategically most important products
• Work with native iOS development in technologies like Swift, SwiftUI, UIKit, structured concurrency, Combine, SPM, and TCA.
• Contribute to keeping our iOS apps at the cutting edge of technology.
• Be part of our diverse team with enthusiastic colleagues with great expertise
Who you are
• You have several years of documented experience in developing iOS apps in Swift and Swift UI.
• As a person, you are structured, thorough and driven.
• You have a great technical interest and are appreciated for your creative and innovative solutions.
• You are a proactive team player who enjoys dynamic environments and loves creating results together with others.
About our mission
We live in a time where interests can shape entrepreneurship within the most multifaceted areas. In the city, in the forest, online, at the hairdresser's, in dreams and fantasies, or right in front of us - passions thrive everywhere. However, not everyone realizes that these passions can be turned into profitable business ideas. With the help of cloud-based financial systems, we equip the entrepreneurs of the future with everything they need regarding bookkeeping, invoicing, and payroll management. Our driving force is that this contributes to growth for both society and individuals, and creates a business climate characterized by passion. We want to inspire people to take the first step towards realizing their passions through entrepreneurship with our help.
As a developer in our team, you get to be part of our mission to simplify entrepreneurship in Sweden using the latest technology.
Want to learn more about being a developer in Visma? Have a look here: https://developer.visma.com/
Bring your talent to our attention and apply today! We will handle applications continuously. If you want more information about the position, you are warmly welcome to contact Mathias Bravell, mathias.bravell@visma.com Ersättning
