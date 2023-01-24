Ios Developer To Flir Systems
2023-01-24
Job description
Do you want to be a part of a world-leading position in thermal sensing technologies and be an important part of our team to set the tone for Teledyne FLIR:'s global digital strategy? As an iOS developer you'll have a significant impact on that journey. Right now, our focus lies on further integrating our hardware and software to create a more automated and better customer experience. As an iOS developer at FLIR you will work with technologies which enhance everyday life. From saving energy, to saving lives Teledyne FLIR is making a real difference in our world!
Responsibilities
As our iOS Developer, you are vital in maintaining Teledyne FLIR's world-leading position in thermal sensing technologies. At our R&D department, we bring together creative minds from AI, image recognition, optics, mechanics, and electronics technology to develop future usages for infrared cameras. Right now, our focus lies on further integrating our hardware and software to create a more automated and better customer experience. You will work in the Digital Solutions team, a part of our R&D department. Now is the best time to join us; our small team sets the tone for Teledyne FLIR:'s global digital strategy, and you'll have a significant impact on that journey. When working here, you will be in the center of R & D, production, and sales since most things are happening right here under the same roof.
In summary, you will thus be able to work in a broad role and touch on areas such as;
Develop professional applications including video streaming, advanced image management and reporting. Connecting the applications to cloud services and IR cameras through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
Work in a Scrum environment
Create roadmaps for our apple products together with the scrum team
Collaborate closely with the scrum team to define, to develop and to deliver value for customers.
Develop new features and components with high quality and product performance in focus.
Qualifications
To fit into the role, you must have at least 3 years of experience as an iOS developer and preferably a bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering or equivalent experience from working life. We think that you have proven experience developing iOS apps with Swift and RxSwift and have worked in a Scrum environment before. We like to see that you are a confident person who is independent and proactive, but who at the same time likes to work in teams. At Teledyne FLIR, we have a simple but ambitious mission: to develop market-leading thermal and sensing technologies which enhance everyday life. Our products are used in a wide array of situations to rescue people in danger, detect criminals, conserve energy, navigate safely, provide security around the globe, and protect our environment. That means that we are looking for individuals who thrive on making an impact and want the excitement of being on a team that wins.
We hope to see that you want to develop in the long term in our team where we can give you good development opportunities and a chance to influence FLIR Systems' IT future!
Requirement:
• Good understanding of the iOS platform
• 3 years experience as an iOS developer
• Proven experience developing iOS apps with Swift and RxSwift
• At least a bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, or equivalent experience
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English, Swedish is a plus
Meritorious:
• Experience from cross-functional collaborations
• Experience from working with crossplatform languages
• Openness to work with SwiftUI and Combine
About the company
Teledyne FLIR designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes technologies that enhance perception and awareness. We bring innovative sensing solutions into daily life through our thermal imaging, visible-light imaging, video analytics, measurement and diagnostic, and advanced threat detection systems. Teledyne FLIR offers a diversified portfolio that serves a number of applications in government & defense, industrial, and commercial markets. Our products help first responders and military personnel protect and save lives, promote efficiency within the trades, and innovate consumer-facing technologies. Teledyne FLIR strives to strengthen public safety and well-being, increase energy and time efficiency, and contribute to healthy and intelligent communities. Ersättning
