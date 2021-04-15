iOS Developer - Gears Of Leo AB - Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Gears Of Leo AB

Gears Of Leo AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-15Job DescriptionYou will be developing and co-ordinating native/app channel-specific initiatives for Gears of Leo. You will be owning the app release process and be a main driver in implementing the features that reside in the roadmap for the app within your product domain. Simultaneously, you will be monitoring and contributing to the app/native developer centre of excellence with the latest trends & technologies that might be relevant for the apps in the LeoVegas ecosystem.Qualifications5+ years Strong background in iOS development (Swift)Confident navigating and utilising Apple frameworksGood understanding on mobile and iOS pipelines using CI toolsExperience with App Store release processes and managing iTunes ConnectSolid understanding of JavaScript and web technologiesAdditional informationAt LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation. We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this. By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.2021-04-15Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15Gears Of Leo ABUpplandsgatan 35 2TR 110111328 Stockholm5693841