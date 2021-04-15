iOS Developer - Gears Of Leo AB - Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb i Stockholm
iOS Developer
Gears Of Leo AB / Verktygsmaskinoperatörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Job Description
You will be developing and co-ordinating native/app channel-specific initiatives for Gears of Leo. You will be owning the app release process and be a main driver in implementing the features that reside in the roadmap for the app within your product domain. Simultaneously, you will be monitoring and contributing to the app/native developer centre of excellence with the latest trends & technologies that might be relevant for the apps in the LeoVegas ecosystem.
Qualifications
5+ years Strong background in iOS development (Swift)
Confident navigating and utilising Apple frameworks
Good understanding on mobile and iOS pipelines using CI tools
Experience with App Store release processes and managing iTunes Connect
Solid understanding of JavaScript and web technologies
Additional information
At LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group we firmly believe that our diversity is what makes us unique and that everyone and anyone is welcome to enjoy the ride - regardless of age, gender, disability, race, national or ethnic origin, religion, language, marital or civil partnership status, political beliefs and sexual orientation. We are highly committed to uphold a high level of diversity and inclusion throughout our entire group. Being a global company with a widely diverse customer base makes it essential for our workforce to be a reflection of this. By doing so, we believe we will achieve the best possible customer experience and create better value to our shareholders by doing so.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Gears Of Leo AB
Upplandsgatan 35 2TR 1101
11328 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5693841
