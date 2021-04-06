Invidi Technologies looking for Integration Engineer! - Pinetree AB - Supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm

Pinetree AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Are you passionate about technology and share a passion to solve problems of today to innovate for tomorrowKeep on reading!OFFERYou will be part of an international and friendly working environment. We empower individuals and teams and encourage open communication/collaboration across teams.You will be offered a competitive salary, excellent benefits and flexible hours. Our workspace is centrally located with an open and spacious seating plan.Some of the benefits of working at Invidi:An open and welcoming company with a distinctly flat organizationGreat opportunity to influence and take initiativesWorking with and continue to learn from extraordinary colleagues!Flexible working hours!Personal development (perhaps solutions architect in the future?)TASKSThis is a customer facing role. As an Integration engineer in the Customer Solutions team, your primary responsibility is to help our customers around the globe integrate with our Ad serving products and components. You will help them integrate with our SDK's on different platforms and help with setup and guidance to integrate with server side connections to our Video ad serving products. The position is based in our office at Stockholm. Very limited travel might be necessary.Our platform handles tens of thousands of req/s with sub-second response times across the globe. We serve ads to some of the biggest live events in the world, providing reports and forecasts based on billions of log rows.You will:Run an Ad Tech integration project with the customer from start to finish. Validate and Certify that the integration meets INVIDI integration standards.Work with the core Product team to stay updated on the latest features and updates in the INVIDI Products.Advise customers on how to best integrate with the SDKs and our Ad server in general.Providing 3rd line support for integration issues with our products.Give client demos and training on the product.Engage as technical account representative for INVIDI strategic clients if required and help prepare for and attend quarterly business reviews.Occasionally carry out development / configuration work on internal tools for use within the team.YOUR PROFILETechnical Skills & Requirements:Prior experience of Android / iOS application development.You are familiar with client-side JavaScript development and feel comfortable integrating video player elements on a webpage.You have a firm grasp of the latest HTML, CSS and JavaScript standards and browser implementations.Familiarity with REST APIs, HTTP and the concepts of a RESTful architecture.Our Requirements:Fluent in English with excellent articulation skills both verbally and in writing.You are able to deal with ambiguity and have the necessary soft skills to engage the customer and internal teams both verbally and in writing to crystallize requirements.Able to deal with high level of context-switching situations working with multiple customers and situations parallelly.Willingness to take ownership of integrations end-to-end.Share ownership and collaborate closely with fellow engineers in autonomous, cross-functional full-stack teams.Highly Preferred:Familiarity with video advertising and ad serving.Familiarity with video codecs, trans-coding profiles and video formats in general.Prior experience with Video and AdTech integration.Fluency in Spanish can be an advantage.Full stack development experience using Java or any other server side technology.ABOUT INVIDIINVIDI Technologies Corporation develops products and services for addressable advertising for premium video content across the overall video ecosystem. Our Emmy® Award-Winning Technology, Advatar®, is widely deployed by cable, satellite, and telco operators. We provide a device-agnostic solution that delivers ads to the right household, no matter what program or network they're watching, how they're watching, or whether they're in front of their TV or another device.Flexibility and adaptability are two hallmarks of INVIDI's addressable technology solutions. These traits allow INVIDI partners to transform their video content delivery network, revamping legacy systems without significant capital or hardware investments. We at INVIDI provide superior capabilities, customer service and ease of use.We offer a fast-paced environment with enormous opportunities to learn and grow. We are looking for team members that will flourish in our creative and inspiring atmosphere, working alongside some of the best and brightest. ABOUT PINETREEAt Pinetree, we have a vision and mission to differentiate ourselves from the crowd and are Sweden's contenders in talent search and matching.By working as an agency, the value to you as an employee is that we have a very wide network of partner companies that we continuously ensure high quality standards.This recruitment is a direct employment at Invidi AB and all applications, questions, administration and recruitment process is managed by Pinetree AB.