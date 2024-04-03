Investor relation & financial communicator
Afry AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Solna Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Solna
2024-04-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
The Financial Communicator is responsible for ensuring clear and transparent communication of AFRY's strategy, business operations and financial position to increase the knowledge of AFRY and build trust in the investor community.
This role reports to Finance and is responsible for leading all activities connected to financial communication including developing a compelling investment story. The position requires excellent communication and interpersonal skills, financial and strategic understanding, and the ability to carefully manage relationships in the investor community. Your location is Solna, Sweden.
You report to the Head of Corporate Control & Investor Relations.
Your key responsibilities include:
Project management and production of quarterly financial reports, presentations as well as regulatory press releases.
Project management of the Annual and Sustainability and supporting the Annual General Meeting.
Develop and update IR-related information on the company website, corporate presentation, and social media.
Organize and manage meetings with analysts and investors including preparation of presentation materials.
Project management of general activities for the capital market, including road shows, investor meetings and capital markets days.
Compiling consensus estimates and tracking financial performance against market.
Main point of contact for external vendors assisting in the production of quarterly and annual reports.
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has:
Bachelor's degree in communication, Finance, Business Administration, or related field.
five or more years' experience dealing with financial communication or related roles.
A background from corporate communications, investor relations, or communication agency.
Good understanding of the requirements of a publicly listed company.
Strong written and verbal communication skills, as well as the ability to prepare impactful messages and presentations for the investor community.
While not required, expertise in financial modeling and data analysis considered a meriting.
As a person you are analytical, outgoing, and independent. You like to create structure in a dynamic and fastmoving environment and are not afraid to step up where needed.
You are fully supported by multi-skilled colleagues and our international project base provides an opportunity for further professional growth. We are committed to ensure your well-being at work and induct you profoundly to our business.
We take your personal qualities in great consideration. Our values, Brave, Devoted & Team player, characterize how we see ourselves. You have a good ability to collaborate and contribute to a team, at the same time you enjoy when you have responsibility and the opportunity to affect.
Read more about AFRY and what our employees tell about their work Get to know us
Additional Information
To hear more about this position, please contact
Marcus Holmström, Head of Corporate Control and IRmarcus.holmstrom@afry.com
+46105056090
Interested in this position? Please submit your CV by 30/04/2024. The position will be filled as soon as the suitable candidate is found.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Frösundaleden 2 E (visa karta
)
169 75 SOLNA Jobbnummer
8582741