Investment Manager
Retile AB / Bankjobb / Göteborg Visa alla bankjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Retile AB i Göteborg
Company Description:
Our company is located in western Sweden and specializes in the development and construction of modular homes. As we continue to grow and expand our business, we are seeking a skilled Investment Manager to join our team and contribute to our success.
Position: Investment Manager
Workplace: Unspecified
Scope: Part-time (80%)
Duration: Permanent
Employment Type: Permanent or Temporary
Qualifications:
We expect candidates to meet the following qualifications:
Work Experience: More than five years of experience in investments (real estate and decoration industries).
Knowledge: Familiarity with land auctions and land transfer processes.
Skills: Proficient in valuing and analyzing land investment projects and capable of writing related professional reports.
Ability: Capable of implementing management designs for invested real estate projects.
Risk Management: Familiarity with risks in real estate operations and proposing corresponding solutions.
Investment Experience: More than five years of investment experience, including over three years of experience in stock investments or mergers and acquisitions.
Operations: Familiarity with the operation of stock investments, mergers and acquisitions, reorganization, and listing.
Computer Skills: Proficient in using office computer programs.
Languages: Proficient in Chinese and able to communicate in English.
Responsibilities:
Your responsibilities will include:
Conducting investment research and analysis in the real estate and decoration industries.
Managing investment portfolios and evaluating potential investment opportunities.
Developing and implementing investment strategies to maximize returns.
Monitoring market trends and economic indicators to make informed investment decisions.
Collaborating with internal teams and external partners to execute investment plans effectively.
Application:
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in joining our team as an Investment Manager, please submit your resume and cover letter in English or Chinese to hr.service@bestone.se
by 2024-05-31. Please mention "Investment Manager Application" in the subject line. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: hr.service@bestone.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Investment Manager Application". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Retile AB
(org.nr 559100-0988)
Packhusplatsen 2 Våning 5 (visa karta
)
411 13 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8626916