Investment Associate, EQT Foundation
2023-11-21
EQT Foundation, a global impact-first catalytic funding partner, is looking for a curious and driven Investment Associate to join our team.
EQT Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the global investment firm EQT, which has over EUR 119 billion in fee-generating assets under management across a variety of investment strategies including private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, and real estate. Founded by a core group of partners at EQT, EQT Foundation exists to push the frontiers of impact, empower the EQT ecosystem to give back to society in meaningful ways, and safeguard the EQT Values.
EQT Foundation's investment arm is a catalytic, impact-first investor, focusing on science-based solutions with breakthrough impact potential. We support founders at an early stage (pre-seed to seed) through EQT's network & capabilities, to accelerate the path to product-market fit and unlock funding, in order to generate impact at scale. We collaborate closely with EQT's business lines, Ventures to Life Sciences, Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Real Estate to tap into domain expertise establish valuable connections for founders. The vast experience across EQT enables the Foundation to meaningfully contribute in a range of high impact fields across planet & humanity.
Example investments include Magrathea Metals (making metal without mining), Wa3rm (regenerative systems based on industrial byproducts), Vara (AI platform for breast screenings), and Molecular Attraction (controlling behaviour of pests to combat vector diseases).
We are now looking for a full-time Investment Associate who can navigate high impact fields & technologies to help maximise EQT Foundation's contribution to planet & humanity. You would work with a small core team from EQT Foundation and on a daily basis collaborate with EQT professionals across the globe. The starting location is EQT's headquarter in Stockholm with flexibility and potential relocation over time.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS:
Identifying technologies and trends that will positively impact economies and societies
Sourcing and assessing high impact opportunities
Working with deal teams and carrying out market & company due diligence
Working with our portfolio companies to support them
Supporting with portfolio reporting and analyses
Support EQT Foundation on strategic topics
CANDIDATE PROFILE:
Passion and understanding for novel solutions and link to impact
Self-starter - be able to run on your own, identify opportunities, and prioritise
Ability to efficiently assess opportunities and clearly articulate opinions
Ability to carry out market and financial analyses
Ideally, investment or consulting experience in deep science fields across climatetech and/or healthcare
University degree, ideally with technical academic background in e.g. Biomedical Engineering, Chemistry, Computer Science, or Industrial Engineering
Fluent English language skills and great excel/powerpoint skills or G-suite equivalents
WORKING AT EQT
EQT offers diverse work assignments, global colleagues in 24 countries and a high-paced, exciting work environment. We are committed to building and maintaining a diverse staff, knowing that our continued success depends on hiring and retaining high-quality creative professionals with a variety of backgrounds and experiences. We offer real opportunities for growth and personal development for high-performing individuals.
ABOUT EQT
EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. EQT has over 119 billion in fee generating assets under management across a variety of investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity.
COMPANY VALUES
High performing means giving people responsibility and freedom to act and base evaluation on performance - there is always room for improvement
Respectful means acting with integrity and having respect for each other and external stakeholders in everything we do
Entrepreneurial means being innovative, action-oriented and having a sense of urgency about driving change
Informal means being non-hierarchical - everyone is encouraged and expected to speak their mind
