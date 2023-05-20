Inverter HW Design Engineer
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Elektronikjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla elektronikjobb i Trollhättan
2023-05-20
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Haninge
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Inverter HW Design Engineer
• As an Inverter HW designer you will be responsible for specification, development, commissioning and validation of power inverter HW system and its subsystems (e.g. control board, power supply, IO's, Gate driver board, Gate driver and power modules, gate drivers).
* Build up simulation environments for HW verification in established tools (e.g. LT Spice)
* Following worldwide standards like UL, CSA, and CE standards from IEEE, NFPA, and others required in automotive standards.
* Ensure design meets technical requirements.
* Ensure components are fully documented and validated. (e.g. by reviews, releases of technical reports, BOM and other technical relevant documentation)
* Provide technical HW expertise within the Power inverter technology
* Management, development, and expansion of specialist technical know-how
* Be willing and open to develop competences within power stage area of other power electronics components like DC/DC or OBC.
* Comprehensive work with the customer including:
* Technical authority and decision-maker on assigned projects within his field of responsibility
* Translate customer needs into technical requirements
* Ensure the accuracy and quality of work according to the relevant guidelines and processes
* Supports business development by providing expertise in customer meetings as well as supporting the acquisition process of project proposals, including follow-up projects and/or project extension
• Degree in Electronics/Electrical engineering or extensive experience in electrical circuit design for power inverter System.
* 3-5 years automotive experience in design/implementation of power electronics electrical design of inverters, DC/DC, OBC.
* General working knowledge of power inverter operation, design, testing and manufacturing.
* Knowledge about production ready PCB design accounting for thermal and EMC areas.
* Working knowledge about surrounding components design like: EMC filters, snubber circuit design or gate drivers.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills in English (includes on-site presentations at customers, Swedish is meritorious)
* Team- and network builder
* Self-directed, systematic, and structured approach to work
* High level of integrity and responsibility
* B category Driving license Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34454-41602854". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Jan Nyberg +46 701678253 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7799902