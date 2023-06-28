Inventory Manager (Senior Scientist Pharmaceutical Sci)
Job description
Business area
Clinical supply chains are amongst the most complex of any industry and our customers are increasingly demanding more speed and agility, as well as management of complex device supply chains and new modalities, without compromising quality or risk, so we need well-managed, fit-for-purpose systems to meet these challenges. The Digital & Lean function within CM&S are responsible for the systems used within clinical supply chain and the linked master data to enable planning, manufacture, pack and label to occur according to GMP.
This is a consulting assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
What you'll do
Within CM&S we currently use the SmartSupplies systems suite and this is a global platform comprising of both GXP & non GXP applications to support key clinical supply chain activities including planning, manufacture, release, inventory management, labelling, traceability, shelf life management and reporting. The Inventory Manager will support CM&S staff to create, manage and maintain high quality project and system data according to Good Manufacturing Practise (GMP) standards. This will require a broad range of system and business process knowledge and skills.
The role holder will support inventory management across all Clinical Supply Chains including but not limited to:
Lead business activities related to creating and managing external inventory for all drug projects. This include system (SmartSupplies), business process (relevant SOPs), data management (any necessary changes to existing data) and appropriate communication to relevant stakeholders.
Perform study set up activities in Smart Supplies system via digital inventory process and during this convert clinical study design in to kit design.
Responsible for creation of items masters and lots in to SmartSupplies PMD and will also manage updates to already set up items/lots including shelf life updates and correction of quantities.
Lead Data Quality Maintenance activities including cycle count and periodic auditing of all inventory related records.
Provide global leadership within the Item Master network to ensure that we continue to create and maintain, high quality item masters across both internal and external drug substance, drug product and packing activities.
Develop and provide training in inventory management to relevant parties.
Support Clinical Manufacture and Supply organization with problem solving.In addition to the above and based on business needs there are also element of
SmartSupplies system management in scope for the role
Support User System Access
Support system maintenance activities
Support system validation Testing
Qualifications
Essential for the role
College/university degree in Science/Engineering
A track record of working with and managing data changes in GxP systems
Experience of the Clinical Supply Chain systems environment, including SmartSupplies or equivalent commercial systems eg SAP
Experience and familiarity with Clinical or Commercial supply chain processes
Highly numerate, supported by strong computing skills
Demonstration of high attention to detail
Experience of effective working in a multi-cultural team
Proven analytical and strategic thinking
Good pedagogic skills to be able to train others
Demonstrated good time and stakeholder management skills & flexibility to adapt to changing customer need
Excellent English, both verbally and written
Desirable for the role
Experience of drug substance or drug product development
Conceptual thinking and experience of strategic frameworks
Experience of lean / lean leadership / lean thinking
Experience of agile development
About the company
About randstad life sciences
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many activities.
Selection and interviews will be ongoing.
For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
