Inventory Control Specialist
2025-01-06
CoreWeave- YellowFin Contracting Solutions AB, is a specialised cloud provider, delivering a massive scale of GPU compute resources on top of the industry's fastest and most flexible infrastructure. CoreWeave builds cloud solutions for compute intensive use cases - VFX and rendering, machine learning and AI, batch processing, and Pixel Streaming - that are up to 35 times faster and 80% less expensive than the large, generalised public clouds. Learn more at www.coreweave.com.
CoreWeave is seeking an experienced Inventory Control Specialist to join our dynamic team at a new data centre in Falun. If you are passionate about technology, logistics, and ensuring efficient asset management, we invite you to join our exciting journey.
As an Inventory Control Specialist, you will be a critical contributor to the efficient operation of the data centre. You will record and track onsite assets, manage logistics, conduct audits, and ensure our equipment and resources are effectively utilised. This role requires a strong attention to detail, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
Your Role:
Asset Tracking: Maintain an accurate inventory of all hardware and other IT assets within the data centre region, including servers, networking equipment, and other hardware and materials.
Logistics Management: Coordinate the shipping and receiving of IT materials and ensure their safe storage and distribution within the data centre.
Audits: Conduct ongoing audits of the asset inventory to verify accuracy and completeness, and make necessary updates to the inventory records.
Resource Allocation: Collaborate with the operations team to allocate resources efficiently, ensuring that hardware and materials are available when needed and optimising utilisation.
Documentation: Keep detailed records of inventory, shipments, and audits, and provide regular reports to management.
Technology Skills: Utilise inventory management software and other tools to maintain accurate records.
Communication: Maintain open and effective communication with various teams, including Operations, IT, Procurement, and Finance to ensure smooth workflow.
Problem Solving: Identify and resolve discrepancies in inventory records and take proactive measures to prevent inventory-related issues.
Your Experience:
Proven experience in inventory management within a Data Centre environment.
Familiarity with asset management software
Strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel.
Detail-oriented with a high level of accuracy.
Excellent organisational and problem-solving skills.
A curious nature to identify and solve problems
Effective communication and teamwork skills.
Ability to adapt to a dynamic and fast-paced startup environment.
Comfortable working in a data centre environment and ability to move and lift heavy objects.
Capable of flexing and pivoting as priorities shift.
A passion for technology and a willingness to learn about the latest advancements in cloud compute services.
