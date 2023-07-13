Inventory and Asset Coordinator
As an Inventory and Asset Coordinator, you will be responsible for tracking inventory availability, ensuring order accuracy, and facilitating the smooth flow of materials to support our team's service tasks. Your meticulousness and organizational skills will be crucial in maintaining up-to-date records and regulatory compliance. You will collaborate closely with field technicians and central hubs to communicate shipping activities, coordinate freight carrier pickups, and maintain a strong focus on customer satisfaction.
Employment duration: 12+ month
Location: Gavle, Sweden (Gävle, Sverige).
Working model: on site.
Employment: Permanent or Freelance Contract
Responsibilities:
Maintain accurate and up-to-date information within various inventory management systems, including configuration management databases and asset management repositories.
Perform regular inventory cycle audits, make data corrections, and ensure compliance with Data Center regulatory requirements and certification control audits.
Manage material movement, including shipping, receiving, and inventory management, following standard processes.
Complete tasks accurately and efficiently while adhering to company and industry standards and policies.
Build and foster strong working relationships with customers to ensure their satisfaction.
Collaborate closely with field technicians and central hubs to communicate shipping activities, ensuring timely and smooth logistics operations.
Arrange freight carrier pickups and coordinate delivery schedules to optimize efficiency.
Notify management of any stock shortages and escalate issues as necessary.
Learn and adhere to all safety requirements to maintain a safe working environment.
Make recommendations for process improvements to enhance productivity and inventory accuracy.
Participate in other project duties as assigned based on business needs.
Requirements:
Exceptional attention to detail and strong organizational skills to effectively manage inventory and logistics operations.
Previous experience in inventory management and familiarity with documentation requirements for inbound and outbound shipments.
Ability to operate a pallet jack for material movement.
Familiarity with ERP systems for inventory management and tracking.
Proficiency in using the Microsoft Office Suite of applications.
Ability to work autonomously as well as collaboratively within local or geographically dispersed teams.
Willingness to travel locally between Data Centers as required.
Capability to lift up to 50 pounds (23kg) when necessary.
Proficiency in safely climbing ladders and correctly wearing personal protective gear.
Ability to stand and walk throughout the facility for extended periods without loss of productivity.
Dexterity to handle, control, or feel objects, tools, or controls, and perform repetitive movements without reduction in productivity.
Benefits:
Personal care benefit* (up to 5000 SEK per year)
Transportation Card Subscription
