Intune Specialist
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Intune Specialist for a company in Gothenburg. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Monitor, handle, and follow up support cases.
Service and support on client installations, workstations, miscellaneous IT equipment.
Package and Deploy applications, updates, and operating systems to client devices.
Monitor and troubleshoot issues related to client management.
Develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the security and integrity of the client environment.
Collaborate with other IT teams to ensure seamless integration and support.
Develop management standards, management plans and procedures.
Arrange training of IT staff and business key users
Conduct business intelligence and see if any new features could be of use for the customers.
Help to Educate 1st and 2nd line in advance troubleshooting in related areas.
Help to educate 3rd line within Intune area.
Proposes/agrees interfaces with change management, problem management and release management.
Work closely with end users and IT teams to understand problems and needs
Qualifications:
Qualified to work with Microsoft Azure services with focus on Intune
Good knowledge of mobile devices and computers in Intune
Good knowledge of multiple tenants
Good knowledge of migration from SCCM/Jamf to Intune
Good knowledge in application management
Solid experience in supporting commonly known software (MS Office Suite)
Experience in support IT client hardware and peripherals
Knowledge in IT Infrastructure
Knowledge of an agile way of working and ITIL.
Knowledge of using tools such as Jira, Azure Boards etc.
Proposes/agrees interfaces with change management, problem management and release management.
Organized and having good documentation skills
Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
Fluency in English
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
411 33 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9497417