Internship in Manufacturing Engineering
2023-06-23
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 900 employees and from part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 409,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As an intern in Manufacturing Engineering you will support the local colleagues with their daily tasks.
This includes your involvement in
improvement projects in production (Kaizen)
line support topics involving problem solving techniques (8D, problem solving sheet).
Analysis of data from production like downtimes, bottlenecks or first-pass rate
Standardization of processes and routines
Furthermore, you will support with general organizational tasks and in special projects.
While working with us, you will familiarize yourself with manufacturing and assembly processes.
6 months internship - start date in September 2023
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Engineering, Industrial Engineering, preferably as Master's student
Analytical skills and ability to quickly understand and work with new topics
Solution oriented mindset
Ability to work independently to take responsibility for own work
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, e.g. Word, Excel, Power Point
Results oriented and pro-active attitude
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Swedish and/or German as advantage
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch, we celebrate you. Our people are what make us remarkable. Therefore, we recognize your contribution with
competitive salary packages, collective agreements with unions, occupational pension, and other attractive benefits, such as wellness contribution, smart work, flexible working hours, Gym & Yoga classes at site.
Let's not forget the sincere "thank you" for our employees' contribution. Our success is your success. Let's celebrate together.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance.
At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
Join us and feel the difference. #LikeABosch
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Hjälmarydsvägen 8
573 38 TRANÅS
