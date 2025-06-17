Internship in Business Controlling
2025-06-17
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
You will take responsibility in the reporting process of the Business Unit Electric Solutions
Creating and automating reports, dashboards, and presentations will also be in your area of responsibility
You will analyze and optimize data flows and analyses on sales figures, forecasts, and others
By evaluating data structures you will help identify ways to enhance business optimization
You will support the Controlling department of the Heat Pump business in Europe in ad-hoc analyses
Ensuring data quality and integrity will also be part of your duties
You will contribute to the development of data models to tackle business challenges
During your internship, the focus will be also on development opportunities by getting hands-on experience in financial planning and data analysis. You will gain in-depth knowledge of heat pump technology and be a part of advancing the green transition across Europe.
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Business Administration, Data Engineering or similar
Good knowledge in Microsoft Office Tools (esp. Excel and PowerPoint)
Preferably knowledge in data warehousing concepts and Power BI
Strong analytical skills and affinity for numbers
Ability to take responsibility for your own work and apply your own initiative to find solutions
Result-oriented and pro-active attitude
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
