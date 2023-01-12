International trainee -Program management
2023-01-12
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We're searching for 30 talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
Become one of our 30 International Trainees at Vattenfall. Each of the trainee positions is unique, linked to a department within a specific business area and a working location. This means that each position has its own specific responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
Next to your personal development in this unique position you will be enjoying one year of all we have to offer. Your trainee year will be filled with meet-ups with your international trainee team with likeminded individuals. You will be meeting up virtually to work on assignments and live during four seminar weeks where you will be visiting our power plants and growing your superpowers with a variety of trainings.
Your role as a Trainee - Program management
Goal/purpose of the department information: Lead and control the investment programs within Asset investments towards set goals, with focus on operations.
Your daily activities:
The department is responsible for the entire operational investment portfolio. Do you want to be involved and influence the biggest projects and be at the forefront of a fossil-free Sweden? If you want to change through commitment, hard work and strategic leadership, this is the right place for you!
• Support one of our electricity network investment programs. The programs are responsible for following up budgets, forecasts, risks and timetables for projects included in the program.
• Together with the program manager and the organization's resource owners plan the programs' short- and long-term resource needs.
• Support projects and managers in building and strengthening relationships with both internal and external parties, which is why both the ability and willingness to communicate, collaborate, influence and develop the business are important.
• Contribute to our continued implementation and development of methods of operation for program management.
• You report to the Head of Program Management and responsible Program Manager.
Who are you?
Whether you want a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager or inspirational project[F(1] lead in the energy sector, we offer you these possibilities within the Trainee Programme.
As a Trainee - program management you recognize yourself in the following:
You are a talented person with experience from project management preferably in a leading position.
You have a technical interest with a focus on seeing the big picture.
Ability to work strategically and handle different requirements from several stakeholders and steer towards set goals.
Strong communication skills and being prestige less comes natural and you are comfortable working together with strong senior managers.
To succeed in the role, we believe that you are confident and credible in your leadership and you enjoy working in development and change. You contribute with commitment and structure and you have a good ability to create collaborations with internal and external parties and stakeholders to achieve results. Travel in the service occurs regularly and a class B driver's license is therefore a requirement.
You are our ideal trainee if you are a recent graduate with an academic degree or you graduate before September 2023. You are fluent in English. Skills in other world languages can be a merit. You are willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization. And of course, you identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Location:
You will be working in the department Program management and the position is located in Stockholm in Sweden.
What we offer you
Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. You will have the opportunity to develop your professional and personal skills over the course of a year. In the Trainee Programme you will take part in international workshops and site visits during the seminar weeks. You will have the opportunity to work abroad and get a good overview of our entire organization. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
Our Organization
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. Our goal is to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. We are a dynamic company with an international focus and a social face at the heart of society. Diversity and inclusion is in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter via the application button on this page. Last day to apply is February 9th. Selection period starts after the application period is closed with online tests followed by interviews in March. An assessment is also part of the recruitment process and will take place in April. The recruitment process will be finalized in May. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. Starting date of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme will be September 4th 2023.
