International Trainee - Analyst
Vattenfall AB
2023-01-12
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We're searching for 30 talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
Become one of our 30 International Trainees at Vattenfall. Each of the trainee positions is unique, linked to a department within a specific business area and a working location. This means that each position has its own specific responsibilities, challenges and matching profile.
Next to your personal development in this unique position you will be enjoying one year of all we have to offer. Your trainee year will be filled with meet-ups with your international trainee team with likeminded individuals. You will be meeting up virtually to work on assignments and live during four seminar weeks where you will be visiting our power plants and growing your superpowers with a variety of trainings.
Your role as a Trainee - Analyst
In close cooperation with front office, you will develop new asset optimisation and power trading algorithms for our 24/7 operations. You will be a part of an international, diverse and talented team and contribute to Vattenfall's vision of fossil free living within one generation.
Your daily activities:
• Developing and improving robust optimisation and algorithmic trading systems for a wide range of flexible assets such as hydro river systems, large scale-batteries, electrolyser and wind farms
• Implementation and operation of our models in a cloud infrastructure and constant seeking opportunities to improve our process
• Driving the automation of both dispatch and intraday trading decisions and all the steps to execute them
• Supporting Front Office in operating the models and taking in their feedback for continuous improvement
• Close co-operation with other team members in an international and agile set up
Qualifications
Who are you?
Whether you want a climate smarter career as an energy specialist, visionary manager or inspirational project lead in the energy sector, we offer you these possibilities within the Trainee Programme.
As a Trainee - Analyst you recognize yourself in the following:
• Academic Degree within Science, Power System/Electrical Engineering, Mathematics/Statistics, Software Development or similar
• Sound programming skills in Python
• Solid mathematical background
• Basic understanding of the European Power System and energy market is a plus
• Professional working proficiency in English and Swedish
You are our ideal trainee if you are a recent graduate with an academic degree or you graduate before September 2023. You are fluent in English. Skills in other world languages can be a merit. You are willing to relocate for possible assignments throughout the organization. And of course, you identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Location:
You will be working in the department Algorithms & Optimisation and the position is located in Stockholm, Sweden.
Additional Information
What we offer you
Vattenfall International Trainee Programme is the kickstart of your career within Vattenfall. You will have the opportunity to develop your professional and personal skills over the course of a year. In the Trainee Programme you will take part in international workshops and site visits during the seminar weeks. You will have the opportunity to work abroad and get a good overview of our entire organization. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package. Read more about the elements of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme here.
Our Organization
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. Our goal is to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. We are a dynamic company with an international focus and a social face at the heart of society. Diversity and inclusion is in everything we do, read more about D&I within Vattenfall.
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter via the application button on this page. Last day to apply is February 9th. Selection period starts after the application period is closed with online tests followed by interviews in March. An assessment is also part of the recruitment process and will take place in April. The recruitment process will be finalized in May. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. Starting date of the Vattenfall International Trainee Programme will be September 4th 2023.
We look forward to your application!
We are hosting an online event on the 26th of January where the team managers, trainees from previous years and a programme manager will answer all of your questions about the application, role and programme content. You can read more on how to attend here. If your question is still not answered, please contact your responsible recruiter Kajsa Loman: kajsa.loman@vattenfall.com
