International Social Media Sales representative
Amalfa AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-01
We are looking for 2 international social media sales representatives for our e-commerce section!
Who we are
We are an online boutique that sells exclusive unique furniture, handmade and designed by award-winning international designers. We have suppliers from all over the world, and our focus is the United Arab Emirates, Marbella, and Sweden. We are seeking someone knowledgeable in social media sales and affiliate marketing, brand ambassadorship, and online sales.
What we offer
This is an ideal opportunity for individuals interested in joining a company in its early stages and carving out a significant role for themselves. The potential for earning and achieving high positions within the company is limitless for the right person. We provide a career ladder with immense potential for growth as an employee and the opportunity to earn a generous income. In the long run, we offer key positions within our organization and the chance for you to shape and develop your own role.
We offer a commission-based salary structure that is highly generous. Once you achieve your monthly targets, you will have the option to receive a fixed salary in addition to your commission. Furthermore, we provide an annual bonus if you meet your set targets. The pieces are expensive, and our commission is generous, you will be able to earn anything from 30 000kr - 100 000kr per month and more!
Who we are looking for
We are seeking individuals who are highly professional, service-oriented, and possess a subtle, polite, and intuitive demeanor. We are not seeking aggressive, pushy sales tactics, but rather a focus on building long-term relationships and collaborations. The furniture pieces we sell are at a high-end price, and our clients have specific needs and preferences. You must be able to provide exceptional service at all times and maintain patience. Creativity and strategic thinking are essential for finding new ways to approach and connect with the right clients for each unique piece.
The people behind the brand
We are deeply passionate about interior design and discovering unique products that have a story to tell and lasting value. We have a strong affinity for e-commerce and enjoy traveling to explore new places, encounter new things, and meet new people, ensuring we remain open-minded, fresh, and up to date. While we work hard, we also believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We encourage you to cherish your family, deliver exceptional results at work, and have ample free time to recharge and energize yourself.
Your qualifications
We are looking for a candidate who is computer literate, possesses excellent social media and sales skills, has experience in social media sales and affiliate marketing, and is fluent in English. If you have these qualifications, we encourage you to apply!
(If you don't have any of these experiences but is strong minded and willing to learn, we also offer internships for the right candidate!)
Join our passionate team and write your own success story today.Jobbannons international social media sales representative.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-29
E-post: info@gasapalori.com Arbetsgivarens referens
