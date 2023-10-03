International Social Media Sales Representative
Who we are
Gaspalori is an online boutique that sells exclusive unique furniture, handmade and designed by award-winning international designers. We have suppliers from all over the world, and our focus is the United Arab Emirates, Marbella, and Sweden. We are seeking someone knowledgeable in social media sales and affiliate marketing, brand ambassadorship, and online sales.
What we offer
This is an ideal opportunity for individuals interested in joining a company in its early stages and carving out a significant role for themselves. The potential for earning and achieving high positions within the company is limitless for the right person. We provide a career ladder with immense potential for growth as an employee and the opportunity to earn a generous income. In the long run, we offer key positions within our organization and the chance for you to shape and develop your own role.
We offer a commission-based salary structure that is highly generous. Once you achieve your monthly targets, you will have the option to receive a fixed salary in addition to your commission. Furthermore, we provide an annual bonus if you meet your set targets. The pieces are expensive, and our commission is generous, you will be able to earn anything from 30 000kr - 100 000kr per month and more!
Who we are looking for
We are seeking individuals who are highly professional, service-oriented, and possess a subtle, polite, and intuitive demeanor. We are not seeking aggressive, pushy sales tactics, but rather a focus on building long-term relationships and collaborations. The furniture pieces we sell are at a high-end price, and our clients have specific needs and preferences. You must be able to provide exceptional service at all times and maintain patience. Creativity and strategic thinking are essential for finding new ways to approach and connect with the right clients for each unique piece.
What your responsibilities will include
1. Organic Growth: Expand our Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn accounts by actively engaging with followers and attracting new ones naturally.
2. Promote Brand Presence: Utilize social media platforms to create meaningful conversations about our brand, raising brand awareness among the target audience.
3. Collaborate with Influencers: Identify and reach out to influencers, establishing partnerships to provide exclusive offers that encourage them to promote our products.
4. Content Management: Consistently post compelling content, participate in discussions, and interact with our audience to maintain an active and engaged community.
5. Client Interaction: Proactively respond to inquiries and direct messages from potential clients, offering helpful assistance and information. Call clients to discuss our brand and inform them about our services in order to drive sales of our product. Assist clients with providing pricing details, offering potential discounts, processing orders, and curating collections.
6. Engage in lead generating activities both online and offline!
The people behind the brand
We are deeply passionate about interior design and discovering unique products that have a story to tell and lasting value. We have a strong affinity for e-commerce and enjoy traveling to explore new places, encounter new things, and meet new people, ensuring we remain open-minded, fresh, and up to date. While we work hard, we also believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. We encourage you to cherish your family, deliver exceptional results at work, and have ample free time to recharge and energize yourself.
Your personality
You possess a strong drive for achieving your goals and a deep passion for your pursuits. You demonstrate responsibility, a keen eye for detail, and excel both in individual tasks and within a team setting. You derive a sense of pride from your work, and you have a perfectionist's mindset.
Your qualifications
We are looking for a candidate who is computer literate, possesses excellent social media and sales skills, has experience in social media sales and affiliate marketing, and is fluent in English. You have a proven track record in sales! If you have these qualifications, we encourage you to apply!
(If you don't have any of these experiences but is strong minded and willing to learn, we also offer internships for the right candidate!)
Join our passionate team and write your own success story today. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-22
via mail
E-post: info@gasapalori.com Omfattning
