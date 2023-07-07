International Key Account Manager
2023-07-07
Kinnarps is offering an exciting opportunity for an International Key Account Manager (IKAM) to join our commercial team. We are looking for an experienced sales professional that has a genuine interest in working with profitable business and proactive sales in a complex international environment.
We look forward to receiving your application. Interviews will be held in August but apply as soon as possible since the position may be filled before the end of the advertisement period.
As this is an international position, we kindly ask you to send in your application in English.
Welcome with your application!
About the position
As an IKAM, you will work with both strategic and operational sales with large international customers predominately located in Europe. Focusing on end users on multi-sited customers within the private sector your role will include account management and development of existing customers, but a string focus will be on business development targeting new prospects from a strategic list. With your own customer portfolio and associated targets, you will be an integral part of the IKA team focusing on reaching and exceeding Group level goals. It is the IKAM's responsibility to ensure that the international agreements generate profitable business for the Kinnarps Group of companies by offering services and solutions from our wide portfolio. As sales mainly take place through our international channels, the role involves close collaboration with Kinnarps sales representatives across Europe. Through good market and competitor knowledge, the IKAM team together with our international colleagues create activities to strengthen Kinnarps' position as one of Europe's largest office furniture solution providers. This will include preparing an account plan which demonstrates a strategic approach to all elements of the sales process.
The role is organizationally part of Kinnarps AB Central Sales Team; as part of the IKAM Team you will work with colleagues located in various counties across Europe.
Start date: As soon as possible, happy to consider the notice period for the right candidate
Location: Gothenburg, Stockholm, Kinnarp or Malmö.
Job type: Full time employment starting with a 6-month probation period
Travel: Travel is expected both nationally and internationally
Your profile
• You are a goal- and result-oriented person with an eye for detail
• A relationship builder with solid experience in creating long-term, sustainable partnerships
• An individual who possesses analytical skills and thrives to work in a fast-paced environment
• Being able to capture and understand customers' needs is crucial
• You are driven by new profitable business opportunities and have the ability to create customized proposals based on Kinnarps business model both in Swedish and English
• Being self-motivated and capable of working independently with remote management and support are natural parts of this role
• As a person, you are curious and ambitious mixed with good self-confidence, determination, and a solid professional demeanor
• We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics.
Key qualifications:
• Academic degree within a relevant field such as Economics or Sales
• Minimum 5 years' B2B sales experience working as KAM or IKAM
• Experienced within complex sales processes
• Excellent communication and presentation skills
• Good knowledge of the Office package
• Experience of working in CRM systems
• Written and verbal fluency both in Swedish and English
• Experience in contract negotiations
• Driver's license class B
It is meritorious if you also possess:
• Experience of IKAM within international organizations
• Industry experience
• Other European languages
About the organisation
Kinnarps is one of Europe's leading furniture solution providers focusing on three sectors: office, education, and healthcare. Our furniture is characterized by high quality, innovative design, low environmental impact, and long-life cycles. The company is fully family-owned since its inception in 1942, with manufacturing in Sweden and presence in over 40 countries. Read more about us on www.kinnarps.se
or www.kinnarps.com Ersättning
