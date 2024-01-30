International Admin, eComm & Sales Support
2024-01-30
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson AB, Karlskoga
You will be part of the International Team and function as Administration, eComm and Sales Support for the company, and deliver professional, courteous, and timely service at a level that meets or exceeds customer expectations. You will need to develop a strong knowledge of the Outward Hound brands and products, and have excellent communication, administrative and time management skills.
Outward Hound creates meaningful innovations that solve problems for pet parents and is a leader in dog & cat supplies sold around the world. Outward Hound is an award-winning innovator, manufacturer and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders under the Outward Hound, Nina Ottosson, Petstages, Catstages, and Wholesome Pride brands.
Primary Responsibilities:
eComm Support
Process Amazon EU purchase orders and send order details to the International warehouses.
Monitor product availability on all Amazon EU marketplaces.
Inform US eComm Team of necessary actions required to ensure a continuous availability of the products in the Amazon EU marketplaces, including content and images.
Work in cooperation with Amazon Account representatives on product availability, orders, and logistics to optimize sales on Amazon EU marketplaces.
Sales Support
Develop a professional relationship with International customer accounts and respond to customer inquiries in a timely manner.
Process purchase orders and communicate order status details.
Ensure orders are sent and received via EDI to the International warehouses.
Provide necessary export documentation to customers in a timely manner.
Coordinate pick-up and transportation of goods.
Support Sales and customers with product information, pictures, and marketing collateral.
Complete new product submission forms for major retail accounts.
Know the company's products thoroughly and contribute to sales by upselling, cross selling and recommending complimentary products.
Skills and Qualifications:
Administrative skills with attention to detail and accuracy.
Bilingual fluency (oral and written) - English and Swedish.
Working knowledge of Microsoft Office, with emphasis in Excel.
Strong organizational and problem solving skills and the ability to prioritize workload.
Desire/ability to work successfully in a small company environment.
Professional experience or willingness to learn.
Minimum Education required: High School diploma or equivalent.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29
E-post: lena.jacobs@outwardhound.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
