Internal Control Specialist
Ingka Services AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Malmö
2024-07-16
WHO ARE YOU
You have a strong interest, hands on experience and knowledge of risk management and internal control methodology and practices in a multinational environment. Assessing operational risks and designing, implementing, and monitoring controls is something you have done before. We believe that you are experienced in internal control design, implementation, and control performance assessment with ability to evaluate operational effectiveness.
With a strong understanding of Ingka 's business, operational processes, organisation, and system landscape, you proactively manage issues and risks and are able to solve complex problems, propose solutions and new ideas. You're a team player, communicating effectively and are able to connect and cooperate with people at all levels. With your analytical skills and critical thinking, you pay attention to details and enjoy new challenges. Navigating the unknown and dealing with ambiguity, excites and energises you.
To succeed as an Internal Control Specialist, you will need:
• Proven knowledge in (re)designing, implementing and monitoring internal controls
• Hand on experience in identifying key risks and key controls, control gaps, providing actionable insights for driving control improvement
• Degree in finance, accounting or similar; formal qualification such as ACCA or equivalent is a plus
• Minimum 5 years experience in the field of internal controls, finance, risk or audit, preferably in a multinational organisation
• To have experience of a complex system landscape and/or unstandardised processes
• Good business knowledge and working experience in the areas of process improvements as well as strong stakeholder management skills
• Strong verbal and written communication skills in English
• High level of computer proficiency, especially in Excel and PowerPoint.
You have a strong sense of integrity and high ethical standards. And, of course, you share and live the IKEA culture and values and have a genuine interest in home furnishing.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
As a part of the INGKA Group's Internal Controls COE, you will join an energetic team who works on exiting transformational journey collaborating with many business functions. In this environment you have extensive (cross)functional opportunities for learning, growth and development either locally, nationally and internationally.
YOUR RESPONSABILITIES
As an Internal Control Specialist you will ensure that risks are managed by effective internal controls and business is conducted in a risk aware and compliant way throughout Ingka Group.
Amongst many tasks you will:
• Develop, implement, and continuously improve Internal control methodology in order to support process and internal control (re)design throughout the organisation
• Provide quality assurance of Risk & Control worksheets integrated in design of Ingka processes
• Provide our businesses, Group functions and countries with advisory service on Internal controls design, implementation, monitoring & reporting
• Monitor periodic Internal controls performance assessments and secure timely response to gaps / control improvements
• Advise on the required processes to support awareness, application and compliance with Internal Control Steering documents
• Work closely with the controls owners.
This position is placed in Malmö, Sweden and will report to the Internal Control Manager.
ABOUT THIS WORK AREA
By integrating and applying internal control methodology into our processes, not only do we do it right from the start, we also secure a more efficient and risk aware organisation resulting in a better performance. We aim to empower people and business to grasp the many opportunities and take responsible risks everyday while safeguarding and strengthening our people, customer relationships, our assets and the IKEA brand. Så ansöker du
