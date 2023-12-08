Interaction Designer
2023-12-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are seeking an Interaction Designer to join the client's design team
Assignment Description
The client, a leading company in the transport sector is currently undergoing a significant transformation. They are evolving from a traditional supplier to a provider of innovative, sustainable transport solutions. As an Interaction Designer, you will play a crucial role in the Driver Vehicle Interaction team, located in Södetälje. Your collaboration with experts in Industrial Design, Surface and Design Quality, Prototyping/Models, and Ergonomics will be vital in shaping their mission to revolutionize the transport experience, ensuring both productivity and enjoyment for our drivers.
Your main tasks are:
• Lead the design process for user interfaces, ensuring optimal user experience for transport solutions.
• Conduct user research to gather insights on user needs and expectations, translating them into practical design solutions.
• Develop and test prototypes, refining designs based on feedback and usability testing.
• Work closely with cross-functional teams, including engineers, product managers, and other designers, to ensure cohesive and innovative design solutions.
• Manage design projects from concept to completion, ensuring adherence to timelines and quality standards.
• Maintain comprehensive documentation of design processes, decisions, and user research findings.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• University degree in Interaction Design, Technical Design, Industrial Design, or a related field.
• At least 3 years of work experience in the classified area. Experience in interaction design with the automotive or transport industry is a merit.
• Experience in FIGMA software and HW/SW product development.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• User-centric approach in design, aiming to deliver exceptional product experiences.
• Committed to developing sustainable products for the betterment of humanity.
Personality
• Analytical and creative thinking with the ability to explore various solutions, iterate ideas rapidly, and maintain focus to adhere to project timelines.
• Communicative and collaborative
• Strong capability in organizing relevant information and data, with emphasis on thorough documentation.
• Strong work ethics
• Ability to work independently and take initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: 08 Jan 2024 - 30 Dec 2025
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Södertjälje
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
