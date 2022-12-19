Intellectual Property (IP) Catalyst
We are looking for a strategic-minded, flexible, forward-thinking, initiative-driven Intellectual Property (IP) Catalyst to be a part of our energetic, positive, fun, and supportive IP team in Stockholm.
Joining us exposes you to a dynamic and decentralized global organization moving towards digital transformation where you will have the chance to spark action in the people around you!
Unlock your potential and build a career you can be proud of with ASSA ABLOY.
What you would do as our Intellectual Property (IP) Catalyst
As our IP Catalyst, you will exercise your creative, strategic, and analytical skills with a data- and insights-driven approach to IP, catalyze innovation outcomes from inventor workshops to visionary strategy development, and plan, grow and leverage our portfolio of IP and intellectual assets for business-critical needs.
You understand the language of your various points of contact including colleagues in R&D, Business Development teams, internal IP/patent decision boards and external service providers such as patent law firms.
With the support of the IP team, you will also independently manage the division's global IP by:
Building and maintaining IP Portfolios.
Designing IP positions to support business.
Carrying out IP/patent analytics and intelligence.
Understanding our current and future technologies.
Aligning IP activities with the technology strategy.
Ideally, you will use your business acumen, strong work ethic, and excellent communication skills to strengthen relationships and tackle challenges in a fast-paced environment.
You will be based in Stockholm (Årstadal), Sweden, and report to the VP & Head of Global IP Management.
The skills and experience you need
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have worked in a similar position from Industry or an IP law firm. You are a self-motivated person who can work independently as well as in a team.
We are looking for someone who has:
A Master's degree in Science from a reputable University of Engineering, with a focus on digital technologies.
At least 3 years of experience designing IP positions to support business.
Independently built and managed IP/patent portfolios in alignment with business strategy.
Independently assessed and adjusted IP/patent portfolio to align with the organizations' core technologies and opportunities.
Displayed technical expertise.
Navigated organizations.
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here, no later than 8 January 2023.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Helene Lin, Tech Talent Acquisition Partner, at helene.lin@assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 51,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
