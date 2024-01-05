Integration Project Manager

Linesight AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2024-01-05


Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Linesight AB i Stockholm

As an Integration Project Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.

In this role you will:

Consolidate the required project closeout documentation and ensure expectations are met to receive approval to close the project.

Collaborate with the design and contracting teams to conduct feasibility and constructability reviews of the client design

Assist in completing the handover plan, ensuring documentation is completed and expectations are met on time and with quality

Identify and manage scopes, timelines and project interdependencies between key partners for a great client outcome

Ensure contractors establish, implement and monitor exemplary safety practices and procedures

Be responsible for all integration and technical infrastructure scope, including planning and delivery

Collaborate with a wide range of partners to safely deliver capacity to the client on time and within budget


We would love to hear from you if you:

Have a degree or comparable experience in a project management or construction discipline

Love a dynamic environment with the opportunity to manage your own priorities and deadlines

Thrive on building strong relationships with your team and clients through a shared purpose and sense of openness and fun

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Home page
E-post: gearoid.tully@linesight.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Linesight AB (org.nr 559194-8863)
Vasagatan 38 (visa karta)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
8372429

Prenumerera på jobb från Linesight AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Linesight AB: