As an Integration Project Manager at Linesight, you will work with highly experienced, culturally diverse, and passionate teams nurturing a strong social dynamic and a shared sense of achievement. You will gain vast industry experience that will open doors for you, extend your skillset and expand your perspective. We will empower, support, and enable you to take real responsibility in your role so that you can take charge of your career progression with us. For us lasting trusted relationships are everything, both with our teams and our clients.
In this role you will:
Consolidate the required project closeout documentation and ensure expectations are met to receive approval to close the project.
Collaborate with the design and contracting teams to conduct feasibility and constructability reviews of the client design
Assist in completing the handover plan, ensuring documentation is completed and expectations are met on time and with quality
Identify and manage scopes, timelines and project interdependencies between key partners for a great client outcome
Ensure contractors establish, implement and monitor exemplary safety practices and procedures
Be responsible for all integration and technical infrastructure scope, including planning and delivery
Collaborate with a wide range of partners to safely deliver capacity to the client on time and within budget
We would love to hear from you if you:
Have a degree or comparable experience in a project management or construction discipline
Love a dynamic environment with the opportunity to manage your own priorities and deadlines
Thrive on building strong relationships with your team and clients through a shared purpose and sense of openness and fun
