Location: Hybrid / Remote in any of our office locations: Stockholm, Gothenburg, London, Amsterdam, Denmark, Munich, Vilnius
Start Date: As soon as we find out perfect match
Extent: Full-Time, We are offering a hybrid work model with flexible work hours
Salary Range: Competitive
At Benify, we help companies around the world become better employers. Our journey began in 2004 in Sweden. Today, Benify is an independent, flexible and agile global technology company that offers the market-leading global Compensation & Benefits platform with more than 1,500 customers and 2 million daily users around the world. Our vision is a world where every employee knows their true value. Our goal is to provide technology that helps great employers become exceptional employers.
We know that success is not a one-man show; we are on this journey together, which means we succeed together. Benify has been certified as an outstanding employer by the international standard of the Great Place to Work® Institute. We're proud of our culture and we're sure you will be too. Thanks to our employees, Benify has been named one of Sweden's 10 Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work® two years in a row.
We are building our new integration capabilities comprising API, messaging, and low-code capabilities/tools! In doing this we are focusing on using open-source products to a large extent.
As an Integration Platform Specialist, you will work with a variety of interesting and leading-edge integration components, tools, and setups in our newly established Integration Platforms team. Your workdays will be filled with various, fast-paced, and stimulating tasks in a dynamic and diverse work environment together with motivated people. You will work with internal and external parties and be a technical anchor to our customers to support integrations, new functionality and solve existing challenges in our integration landscape. You will be supporting our development teams with integration expertise, and you will have a shared responsibility for further developing and maintaining our integration landscape.
In your daily work, you will support agile teams and cross-functionally with other teams spread across multiple geographic locations to deliver the right data flow and flexible solutions for our clients, and you will monitor and improve our technical setup. You will work within the Integration team and work closely with the head of integration platforms.
You will also:
• Operations management of the integration platforms, including management of integration platforms -patches, architecture, admin and more
• Define/Support CI/CD toolchains to support the integration platforms
• Support to development teams (and our customer integration teams) in low-code tools/development expertise
• Oversee operations and support our development teams with operational information
• Update info on our Developer Portal
• Educate developers in our tools
• Optional: Have API development experience
• Optional: Support to development teams (and our customer integration teams) in API competence (API development, API proxy development, runtime mappings)
You should definitely bring this with you:
• Software engineer degree, preferably BSc in computer science or equal
• Strong problem-solving skills
• Working knowledge of some integration platforms
• Configuration of tools/flows experience (desirable)
• IdP (Identity provider) tools/systems experience(desirable)
• Native / Professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken. Any additional languages are welcomed in our global company
Benefits as a Benifyer
• 30 days holiday
• Company pension scheme
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
• Annual conference abroad
• Various team events and activities in the offices
• You are responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Help us change workplaces for the better - join today!
