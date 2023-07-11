Integration Developer - Group Digital & IT
Join us on our transformation journey to the digital future
At Group Digital & IT, we have a clear ambition to enable value creation at scale for the Volvo Group. With a new product centric operating model and digital technologies, we will produce digital offerings that are profitable, scalable, and differentiated. With Group Digital & IT, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals, who learn continuously and embrace change to stay ahead. We have a very important role to play in reaching the Volvo Group ambitions for 2030. Do you want to be part of our transformation journey towards becoming the digital capability of the Group? The time is now.
This will be us - your new colleagues within Foundational Products
Foundational Products is part of Technology, a new function within Volvo Group Digital & IT with a big stake in the Group's digital transformation. Technology will modernize Volvo's core digital backbone making it a platform for digital products. Foundational Products are responsible for API & Integration, DevSecOps, Cloud and Development Platforms. Our Foundational IT products are used by digital product teams and enable them and their products to outperform Volvo's competitors. Our digital talents develop capabilities and digital technologies to improve business performance and create value for the Group with speed and at scale.
We collaborate with other parts of the organization, both in Group Digital & IT and the rest of the Volvo Group. We foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with clear common ambitions, and we win together.
This is how you can make an impact
We are looking for a skilled Integration Developer with passion for Integration development using IBM Integration suite (IBM MQ, API Connect, App Connect Enterprise) as well as Azure cloud Integration technologies and profound knowledge on Integration development methodologies, techniques, tools, and frameworks.
Our Integration Developers have opportunities to contribute to various digital products across Volvo Group to support their digitalization journey.
Key Responsibilities:
Collaborate with Integration Architect/Stakeholder(s) and understand the integration needs.
Analyze and understand the mapping documents and integration landscapes.
Develop the interfaces as per the design and mappings adhering to Volvo guidelines and best practices and using the appointed tools and frameworks
Support System Integration Testing/QA/UAT of the integrations
Responsible for Production deployment and handing over to the maintenance team.
Should be able to work with multiple integration assignments concurrently.
Required Skills & Knowledge:
Expert level experience within Integration development using IBM ACE, MQ, API Connect
Experience working with Azure Integration stack (Azure API Mgmt, Azure Event Hubs, Azure Service Bus etc)
Sound knowledge in working with ESQL, Basic Java and Maven
Working knowledge on RFHUTIL, MQMON, Postman, SOAP UI, Junit etc.
Familiar with various message formats in XML (XSDs, WSDLs), JSON, AVRO, fixed formats etc.
Experience working with Configuration management tools like Git, GitHub, Azure Repos etc.
Implementation of DevSecOps pipelines using Azure Devops, Jenkins etc.
Good debugging and problem-solving skills with excellent understanding of integration development methodologies, techniques, and tools.
Understand and working knowledge with Enterprise integration patterns
Excellent communication skills and capability to participate in integration/architectural forums
Excellent ability to plan, organize and prioritize work
Eager to learn and work with your own development
Proven ability in quick understanding and learning of new technologies and their application in business solutions
University/Master's degree or equivalent
The location for the position is flexible, with Bangalore (IN), Göteborg, (SE), Wroclaw (PL) or Lyon (FR) as preferred locations.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
