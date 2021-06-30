Integration Architect focus- integration driven development usin - Volvo Personvagnar AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.About our R&DAt R&D - Complete Test and integration, we have come to an important step in the development of our new software-centric platform. Test and integration on the complete software and electronics system level are highly prioritized. The mission in our team is to bring integration-driven development and test into product creation to continuously demonstrate that we deliver the best electrical system in the automotive world. We are also held responsible to secure a stable and robust electrical system for Volvo Car's new SW and electronics platforms.We are now looking for you who can help us bring it all together from functional needs, SW development to embedded SW integration, in a continuous integration and automatic testing flow, to well defined release candidates in car products.Would you like to be part of Volvo Car Corporation Software Factory from an SW and HW integration perspective?As an Integration Architect Anatomies you will be part of a competent team that will drive the roadmap strategy and implementation of integration driven development (IDD) using anatomies. With system anatomies, resembling both customer value and testability aspects, you will form and maintain the roadmap on how the electrical platform shall incrementally evolve over time. The roadmap will continuously lead the organization on what to develop next to meet various needs.You follow the integration driven development process and deliveries in the organization to adopt and bring in new innovations and make sure they create business value. Also, you will...* Drive and lead Anatomy Workshops with high importance for the integration of the new platforms.* Have a mind-set of thinking product instead of project to enable the integration to be performed in the most efficient way.* Make sure that the Anatomies are well documented, understandable and agreed within the organization.* Support for other (high-level functionality) areas with anatomy and integration planning* Create an integration plan that is used to lead and visualize the complete integration.Create a test strategy for new platforms that can be used to maximize the value of integration testing.Who are you and what do you need to know?We believe that collaboration and networking come natural to you as well as the goal that our software- and electronics- architecture and processes should enable our business. You are communicative and can use suitable value argumentation in dialogue with both product managers, stakeholders and when empowering the test and integration developers. You can make sense of complex high quantity, and sometimes contradictory, information to effectively solve problems. You actively seek ways to grow using both formal and informal development channels.You have...* M.Sc in Electrical and Software Engineering or similar relevant experience* Extensive experience from working with integration driven development including anatomies from an embedded software system* Integration driven development from large scale software product development including hands on experience* Knowledge and experience in how to create and drive roadmaps, vision and steps to get thereSoftware coding experienceMeritorious:* Experience within automotive and from working in an international environment* Agile frameworks and development such as SAFe.* Driver's license (B-level)