Instrumentation Engineer
2024-04-10
We are currently seeking a highly skilled Instrumentation Engineer to join our team and play a crucial role in creating and maintaining work instructions and standard operational procedures for calibrations, service, and maintenance of measuring systems and instruments. As an Instrumentation Engineer at Northvolt, you will be directly responsible for ensuring compliance with ISO, IATF, and VDA standards regarding calibrations, service, and maintenance of measuring systems and instruments. You will create calibration testing methods, evaluate measuring uncertainty, plan calibration schedules, manage spare parts and assets, and work on continuous improvement projects. Additionally, you will train maintenance personnel and operators, organize cooperation with external calibration companies, and contribute to maintaining a safe work environment.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Ability to read, review, and understand records and data for specific processes and instruments.
Proficient use of all calibrating equipment, software, databases, and instruments owned by the Instrumentation team.
Create calibration testing methods in the lab and on-site, handle samples and calibrators, and develop SOPs and work instructions.
Work on continuous improvement of the Instrumentation and Calibration system, including improvement projects for production processes, MSA's, and FMEA.
Organize and cooperate with external calibration companies, ensuring accuracy and reliability of equipment.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
M.Ss or B.Sc degree in technical area such as mechanical, electrical, automation or similar.
• 2 years of experience in Maintenance Engineer or/and Quality Engineer position
• 2 years of experience in practical industrial work.
Fluency in English
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 3 years.
Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish
Specific skills
Technical knowledge of measuring instruments, work principles and measurement systems
Proven skills in working with problem solving in industrial environment
