Instrumentation designer
2025-04-30
A Snapshot of Your Day
We at Siemens energy are driving the transition for a sustainable energy future. As an instrumentation designer you will be part of our legacy in ensuring reliable energy generation by supporting ongoing operations and testing of rotating machinery. You will contribute to design augmentation and making our products ready for the future.
How You'll Make an Impact
You will be a part of and drive the development of new and existing design solutions for instrumentation needed for full-scale and component testing together with other fields. The solutions will be documented with technical reports, technical specifications, drawings and models.
You will also be the connection with other in-house functions such as workshop, other design teams and external suppliers. You will plan, execute and distribute work tasks within this area and report progress to the various stakeholders.
What You Bring
* You like to drive development and act as the connection between projects and team members, have good communications skills and are fluent in both Swedish and English.
* You have a relevant technical education with experience from design and preferable project management.
* You excel at planning and at engaging team members to execute task and to visualize progress to stakeholders.
* Experience with CAD, NX is advantageous.
About the Team
The team is responsible for development and implementation of instrumentation design, and test project management. The team consists of people with different responsibilities and backgrounds and your role would be to plan, coordinate, execute and review the work with help of your colleagues in Finspång and other locations.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate! - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 269305 no later than 2025-05-18.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Hanna Sivervik on hanna.sivervik@siemens-energy.co
