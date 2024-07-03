Instrument Operations Engineer
2024-07-03
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a data management and software development centre. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
We are now looking for an Instrument Operations Engineer for the DREAM instrument. The position is with the Diffraction & Imaging Division.
About the division
The Diffraction & Imaging Division consists of the scientific staff that are leading the instrument construction projects and the staff that will eventually execute the day-to-day operations of six neutron instruments. The upcoming responsibilities of the division are
• Finalize installation of the instruments
• Plan and implement further developments and upgrades of the instruments
• Commissioning of the instruments, both with and without neutrons
• Deliver state-of-the-art scientific capabilities for internal and external users to enable the wider science community to advance science and technology
• Push the state-of-the-art capabilities of neutron instrumentation making maximum benefit from the ESS source.
About the role
As an Instrument Operations Engineer you will:
• Join a team of scientists, engineers, and technicians aiming to prepare a neutron instrument for first user operation and beyond
• Collaborate closely with engineers and technicians in specialist disciplines at ESS
Between now and the start of commissioning with neutrons ("hot commissioning"):
• Prepare, execute, and document test plans for instrument components ("cold commissioning), working with the instrument scientist and engineer and in liaison with staff in specialist disciplines
• Support the instrument scientists in preparing safety documentation, including standard operating procedures and operations manuals for an instrument.
• Prepare for and participate in commissioning experiments at other facilities to test components for an instrument (e.g. testing of sample environment equipment)
• Participate in the mechanical design and realization of modifications to an instrument required during installation and testing
• Participate in the mechanical design and realization of equipment and setups needed for testing
About you
We are looking for a self-motivated person who is keen to support an instrument team in order to get it ready for first neutrons. You should be a 'hands-on' person and open to learn new things along the way. You will have:
• A bachelor's or masters degree in Engineering or the Physical Sciences, or equivalent technical experience
• Experience in the hands-on management of complex technical equipment
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to be able to interact effectively with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff
• Excellent oral and written English skills
Physical requirements for this job include the use of hand, eye and ear protection gear, stooping, kneeling, lifting, and sitting or standing for extended periods of time.
Ideally, you will also have:
• Experience with neutron experiments and neutron scattering procedures
• Experience with the development, operation, and maintenance of complex scientific equipment
• Ability to perform simple mechanical design (CAD) and work with designers
• Knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage
• Experience in programming (python, Matlab, C++ or similar)
• Experience working in an international research environment
Duration & Location
The position is a 3 year fixed term role and the workplace will be situated in Lund, Sweden. Travelling is expected if the need arises.
Application & Contact
Please provide your curriculum vitae and cover letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Mikhail Feygenson, Head of Diffraction and Imaging Division, Mikhail.Feygenson@ess.eu
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Kathryn Quaak, HR Officer, Kathryn.Quaak@ess.eu
