Installation technicians to Transtema - Rosersberg
2023-09-26
Do you have experience with server installations and an interest in technology? Transtema is currently looking for motivated installation technicians for their client in Rosersberg! If you are interested in developing as an installation technician and working for one of Sweden's largest telecom companies, you are warmly welcome to submit your application with us at Ed:Za!
About Transtema
At Transtema, you become part of an exciting company that is growing rapidly and offers excellent development opportunities. Transtema has a presence in over 85 locations in Sweden, and their culture is characterized by openness and a high degree of personal responsibility and commitment to performing work in the best possible way.
About the team and role
Transtema is currently seeking installation technicians for their client in Rosersberg, who will be part of a competent team responsible for the installation and operation of servers, networks, and other hardware. The team work onsite at Roserberg and office-hours / day time.
The client is one of Sweden's largest telecom companies, and your tasks will be diverse. Responsibilities include maintaining and monitoring installed hardware, working on configuration and documentation, as well as connecting and commissioning equipment. You will also be involved in the installation and maintenance of servers, networks, and systems.
About You
Has prior experience with server installations and cable laying.
Has worked in data centers before and performed installations of servers, routers, and switches.
Has good English language skills, both spoken and written. Communicating in Swedish is a bonus.
As a person, you are communicative, detail-oriented, and enjoy problem-solving. You are also a team player who thrives on working with others, is humble, and welcomes feedback.
Your Future
Recruitment will be conducted by the Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions or concerns related to the position and the process, you are warmly welcome to contact charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se
You will initially be employed by Ed:Za. However, the clear goal, if all goes well, is for you to transition to a permanent position.
Being part of the collaboration between Transtema and Ed:Za means that you will receive the right support and focus to develop in the best possible way. Together with your drive, ambition, and curiosity, it becomes a powerful combination.
