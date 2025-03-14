Installation Supervisor
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
How you 'll make an impact
Your main mission will be to supervise Power quality (FACTS) installations on site
Manage and guide subcontractors to ensure completion of all installation activities efficiently and cost-effectively, in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards, and safety requirements
Contribute to planning and implementation of installation activities
Coordinate the installation activities with the Site Manager
You will also coordinate with engineering office to assure needed documentation is used at site during execution and provide mark-ups for as-built project documentation
Maintain good relationships to internal and external suppliers
Actively contribute to process improvements and proactively take measures to increase the efficiency of on-site activities
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have a technical education, preferably with a degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering. Or have acquired previous experience in electrical- or mechanical installation works in large scale projects
Experience of installation supervision is advantageous
Previous experience from HVDC, FACTS or Substation projects are preferred
Willingness for national and international worldwide assignments with up to 80 % travel time
Flexible, resilient and communicative team player
Proficiency in English and Swedish is must, written and spoken alike
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Alexandra Nivelleau, alexandra.nivelleau@hitachienergy.com
