Installation Lead
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö
2022-12-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
Position requirements
The successful candidate will be an experienced leader with proven track record in large international manufacturing or industrial environments and possessing in-depth technical knowledge of wind turbine products.
You will be able to handle conflicts and be a solution orientated individual who can understand technical issues, work processes and activities at site and who is a team player able to maintain high performing teams.
You will have experience of working within the industry and have a solid understanding of the work processes at project sites. You will also be HSE and Quality focused and be able to identify risks before they happen and have solid knowledge and understanding of SGRE Sphera, QA and EHS processes.
To be successful in this role, you will have excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. Lastly, as this role requires you to work and be based at our project sites globally, you will be willing and able to travel anywhere as required, working on a rotational basis both onshore and offshore.
Has sound working experience within the wind-industry
Can manage administrative tasks in a structural and self-dependent manner
Has experience working in multinational teams by bringing strong intercultural skills along
Has working knowledge of English spoken, and written
About the job
In our culture of trust, we focus on empowerment, diversity and continuous learning. Valuing our people is what makes us one global team, with our colleagues' safety at the heart of our organization.
We are now recruiting for an Installation Lead position for Construction. The primary purpose of this role will be responsibility for the first line supervision and direction of the teams assigned to you and to ensure the safe, timely and effective execution of the work activities. This role reports to the Head of Site Management and Installation Leads.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to :
The Installation Lead will in accordance with the contract and EHS / QA systems be responsible for the daily planning and execution of works within an individual area and function of the construction site as directed by Site Management.
You will ensure that all work is performed in agreement with all SGRE standards including QA regulations.
You will perform continuous evaluation and feedback of the technicians within your teams to ensure capabilities and skills are maintained and where necessary improved to the required standards.
You will implement, continuously improve and optimize processes, workflows and standards to standardize execution and create a safe working environment.
Provide visible, strong and active EHS leadership within the project, acting as a champion of Zero Harm. Responsible to ensure that EHS standards, procedures and plans are implemented, to create a Zero Harm environment and to perform within your leading function as a role model.
Support and contribute to EHS matters in the various planning meetings during the project planning phase and then ensuring the assessment, documentation and certification process is in place during the project execution phase.
Ensure all personnel operating within your area of responsibility (including contractors) are competent to undertake their work and are aware of all EHS related information.
Ensure work proceeds in accordance with all required documentation, permits, RAMS, etc.
Ensure that the quality of work undertaken by your teams result in no additional non-standard work, by driving a Zero Defect culture in all areas.
Ensure full adherence to Lean workflows, reporting on deviations and implementing remedial measures to prevent reoccurrence - drive, implement and manage the Lean process throughout all areas.
Ensure correct allocation of registered working hours for the teams. Monitor, control and mitigate all excessive working hours at site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
S:t Knutsväg 19 (visa karta
)
211 57 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Global Taxation Services Nordic Jobbnummer
7292042