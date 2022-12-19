Inspector
Roxtec International AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Karlskrona
2022-12-19
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roxtec International AB i Karlskrona
Roxtec is the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe transits. Our flexible system is used within industries such as shipbuilding and offshore oil and gas to protect life and assets from risk factors such as fire, gas and water. Roxtec is a rapidly growing group serving customers in more than 80 markets. Read more on www.roxtec.com
(http://www.roxtec.com/)
Roxtec Services is a company in the Roxtec group and a supplier of installation quality inspections of cable and pipe transit seals. We are focusing on marine and offshore vessels and platforms.
You will be able to grow both professionally and personally in our dynamic organization built on great commitment and a cooperative culture. Our focus on safety and sustainability includes the well-being of all employees and we offer a good balance between work and private life. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a rapidly changing environment where almost anything is possible, you will enjoy working at Roxtec. Together we will provide world class innovations for protection of life and assets.
The position
As inspector, you are engaged by Roxtec Services AB in Karlskrona, Sweden, but you might as well be based at one of the local Roxtec sales companies somewhere globally, if it is more suitable. Extensive traveling is part of the job as we work in shipyards, on offshore units or onboard during sailing. Your job is to execute inspections in the various locations where the projects are situated. Offshore work on oil rigs, platforms or FPSOs is part of the job.
As an inspector in a project at our customers' sites, you will work with installation inspections of cable and pipe transit seals. The products are type approved for their safety performance but their full function and safety performance depend on proper installation.
In close cooperation with your lead inspector and customer representatives as well as with other actors at the workplace, you have to be able to communicate and make fact-based decisions whenever needed. The inspector and the team have to be able to act as advisors for the customer as well as for the surveyors from the classification societies to support in technical and product related issues that can occur during an inspection project.
The role also includes documentation work related to the projects, such as reports, inspection records and drawings as well as finding and providing technical information, certificates, etc. related to the products.
During inspections we normally work in teams of two, and there can be more than one team on the same project. Sometimes, depending on the project and scope, inspectors work on their own. To collect and report inspection information and results, we are using an inspection software installed on a phone or tablet. The customer can follow the inspection progress and take part of the result through a desktop application.
In addition to the inspection tasks, there can be internal training sessions and product installation training in your work scope.
Qualifications
To be successful and meet the requirements, it is important that:
• You have relevant education or corresponding competence and experience.
• You are organized and structured to manage a lot of information and results.
• You have technical interest and understand mechanical solutions and devices.
• You are focused and can work with endurance to deliver solutions and results in an international working environment.
• You can take responsibility and ownership of your tasks.
• You are a committed and self-motivated person who build long-term relations and you are easy to work with.
• You have good skills in written and spoken English.
• You are familiar with computer software such as the Microsoft software suite.
• You are physically rather fit, as the job can be quite demanding in that aspect.
• You can travel internationally, extensively.
Speed, simplicity, flexibility and customer value are important key words for us at Roxtec and they should feel natural also for you.
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Jerker Stötsberg, Process and Operations Manager at Roxtec Services AB, +46 733 31 30 99, or Felicia Strömme, HR Business Partner at Roxtec, +46 733 31 26 62. Selection and interviews are performed continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2023-01-08. Ersättning
By agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "SE22-52". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roxtec International AB
(org.nr 556370-8063) Jobbnummer
7272624