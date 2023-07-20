Innovation & Analytics Manager
2023-07-20
About the role
Are you ready to be part of a dynamic and innovative team at the forefront of media planning and execution? If so, we are seeking a talented and highly motivated Innovation & Analytics Manager to join our Central Media Team within Residential EPAC!
The position as Innovation & Analytics Manager falls within the central media team, which functions as a knowledge hub for effective and data-driven media purchasing. Working closely with the media agency's central team means you play a crucial role in questioning and challenging our current practices and constantly seeking opportunities to enhance business performance.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with media agency's central team to optimize media buying strategies and ensure accurate and efficient media planning, tailored to local needs.
Leverage data and analytics to identify opportunities for media innovation and drive business growth.
Work with internal teams and cross-functional stakeholders to define technology and analytics needs and goals and create comprehensive reports with actionable insights for executive teams.
Utilize data-driven media analysis and digital audience targeting to minimize media waste and maximize ROI.
Demonstrate expertise in Google Marketing Platform(GMP) and programmatic buying.
Foster cross-functional collaboration within Husqvarna F&G for aligned marketing and media strategy.
Stay up-to-date with the latest media trends and market developments to maintain a competitive advantage.
Qualifications and skills:
The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Advertising, Business, or related fields, with proven experience in media analytics, data-driven media buying, and programmatic buying. Strong analytical skills, proficiency in data analysis tools, and effective communication are crucial. Familiarity with Google Marketing Platform and programmatic advertising is advantageous.
As a person you are a collaborator, have an attention to details and are adaptable in a face paced organization. Last but not least you have a strong passion for the media landscape!
Location: Stockholm
Application
Can you envision yourself being our next Innovation & Analytics Manager? Please submit your application including resumé and personal letter already today. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. In this process we apply ongoing selection.
For more information about the position please contact hiring manager Mårten Lundgren marten.lundgren@huqvarnagroup.com
and if you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Josephine Tjernlund, josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
.
What happens after you have applied?
In this process selections and interviews are made on an ongoing basis, please send your application as soon as possible. If your profile matches the requirements of the vacant position and we believe that you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be invited for an initial interview. In preparation for the interview, you will receive information about the arrangement as well as other steps in the process, such as second interviews, assessments, references and introduction. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled. Så ansöker du
