Innovation Manager, Venture collaborations
2025-01-10
Join us at Scania's Innovation Office!
Do you thrive at the intersection of cutting-edge technology, startup ecosystems, and impactful problem-solving? Are you eager to connect real-world challenges with game-changing solutions? If you're ready to drive innovation and empower collaboration, this is the role for you.
Your role
As an Innovation Manager for Venture collaborations, you'll be at the heart of Scania's efforts to solve complex challenges through strategic partnerships with startups and external innovators. Your mission will be to identify opportunities, foster collaboration, and ensure that groundbreaking ideas turn into real-world impact.
* Discover challenges: Partner with teams across Scania and TRATON Group to uncover technical, product, and process challenges where startups can provide innovative solutions.
* Bridge the gap: Work closely with Combient Foundry to match our needs with the right startups, driving successful collaborations.
* Enable success: Start up and support collaboration projects, by getting funding, and guiding them through processes, and ensuring smooth execution.
* Explore new frontiers: Engage in technology scouting, venture clienting, and strategic innovation initiatives to keep Scania and TRATON Group at the forefront of the transport ecosystem.
Your profile
We're looking for someone who can connect, inspire, and deliver. You'll need broad experience within Scania (or within other brand in the TRATON Group), especially in R&D and preferably software-related areas. You are familiar with internal processes, regulatory landscapes, and industry challenges. Experience in venture clienting, startup collaboration, and/or driving partnerships between startups and established companies, is beneficial.
In addition to this you have:
* Technical expertise: In one or several technology areas like software, AI, electrification, batteries, IoT or material science. Experience with starting your own business is a plus.
* Leading change: A track record of driving transformative projects and fostering innovation.
* Soft skills: Strong communication, curiosity to learn, collaboration, and relationship-building skills. A self-starter who thrives in fast-paced environments.
* Education: Probably a relevant academic degree or similar experience. Fluent in both written and spoken English. Swedish is a merit.
Your ability to think beyond products and understand the broader transport ecosystem is essential.
Our team & what to expect
At Scania's Innovation Office, you'll join a team united by a shared passion for sustainability and innovation. We are responsible for our intrapreneur program "Innovation Factory", Venture collaborations, as well as probing and testing new disruptive innovations together with partners.
Here's what's waiting for you:
* Meaningful work: Make a difference by solving real-world challenges and driving the shift to sustainable transport systems.
* Growth opportunities: Develop your skills and influence as part of the evolving organization and growing network.
* A dynamic role: Shape your role and help define the future of our innovation efforts as we scale up into the global TRATON Group.
We offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future career.
We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working, and we think you will fit perfectly into that mindset. We like to collaborate in the office and where our customers are, and always strive for a good work-life balance.
As an employee at Scania, we offer other benefits, such as leasing cars on favorable terms, performance bonus, occupational pensions, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more, in addition to career and development opportunities. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2025-02-03.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
