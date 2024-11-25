Innovation Buyer
2024-11-25
Do you want to save lives through innovation? Our vision is a world where no one is seriously injured or killed as a result of a traffic accident. Every day we strive for this conviction by creating innovative products of superior quality and every life saved through our products is quality of life that is added to the individual, their loved ones and society as a whole. We innovate to lead the development of vehicle safety for tomorrow's way of traveling - autonomous driving, electrification and ridesharing.
Do you want to work in a creative and innovative environment with a strong background in technical purchasing? An exciting opportunity has now become available in Autoliv as we are seeking for a global Innovation Buyer for Electronics, Steering Wheel and MSS Development.
About the role
As an Innovation Buyer you will work together with suppliers and our RDE teams. You will increase the level of innovation in our products and ensure a design that is optimized for quality, product cost and efficient supply chain solutions. You will explore business opportunities with innovation partners and manage supplier and partner involvement in new product development phases in close collaboration and alignment with Segment Buyers from a multitude of commodities dependent on the project needs.
Main responsibilities:
Responsible Buyer in strategic initiatives, advanced engineering studies and product development projects for the Electronics, Steering Wheel and MSS area.
Scout & manage key suppliers and partners for collaborations or new technologies and innovations.
Manage supplier involvement in development phases including contract, risk and IP MGMT, technical feasibility assessment, early cost estimations and RFQs.
Coordinate activities related to new developments with other SCM functions such as Segment Buyers, Cost-Engineers, Supplier Quality and Logistic.
Support first market launch of new developments and innovations.
About you
Master's or bachelor's degree in engineering (electronics or mechanical) or other related area.
High level of technical background as well as broad experience from purchasing / supply chain area
Ideally several years of professional experience in technical purchasing and/or Automotive
Ability to structure and organize your work, ensuring seamless collaboration in cross-functional teams. You will manage both strategical and operational perspectives to achieve our goals.
You take overall responsibility for your work and ensure the involvement of key competencies & stakeholders when required.
Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
Travels will be required on demand.
About us
The Autoliv Innovation Center in Sweden will provide the right conditions to enable a "campus" of our global functions to come together and innovate smarter, better, and faster with dedicated support. Guided by our vision, mission and key behaviors, the purpose of the Autoliv Innovation Center and Global Incubation is to bring life-saving innovations to mobility and society - driving and enabling new growth for Autoliv by transforming markets. In Vårgarda, we also manufacture inflators and special products such as hood lifters and child seats. In total we have approx. 350 employees.
Our offerAutoliv is a place where people grow, develop and become their best selves. We do not leave our personalities at the door, but bring them in to help shape a dynamic, versatile, and stimulating organization.
We face enormous challenges and a dynamic, rapidly changing market. To meet these challenges, we will need the very best from the very best. By meeting these challenges, we strive for excellence as an organization, but also for each individual. We help each other grow and perform to the top of our abilities and achieve beyond what we thought was possible.
Practical information
Place of Work: Vårgårda (hybrid remote)
Scope: Full-time
Employment type: Permanent
Start date: According to agreement
Questions
Questions about the position is answered by Sokol Subashi, Global Innovation Purchasing Manager, sokol.subashi@autoliv.com Ersättning
