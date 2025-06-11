Inköpare i Malmö
Since 2004, J2 Sourcing has been supporting many leading OEM's and Contract Manufacturers, throughout Europe and the world, with Semiconductors and Supply Chain Solutions. We aim to support every industry segment with tailor-made solutions to achieve efficiency in the supply chain, while adhering to strict quality standards and providing excellent customer service. We are part of J2 Group. We are approx. 150 employees and 30 nationalities.
Does building and maintaining sustainable relationships with suppliers while execution all (operational) procurement activities energize you? Welcome to J2 Group.
We are on an exciting growth journey. We are further professionalizing our Purchasing department and would like to welcome an enthusiastic Tactical Buyer with a proven commercial track record and the motivation to make a difference in our organization. To be successful in this role, we believe you are a positive and self-motivated professional with a strong service mind skillset. We are glad if you think about or consider things in a new and creative way and we welcome you to challenge us to continue to grow as a company.
Our Headquarters are situated in Malmö, Sweden, with entities in UK, France and Japan. A high presence on site in Malmö is important to get to know both our company culture and employees, as there is an enormous amount of knowledge within the organization.
J2 Sourcing is an entrepreneurial company with a true family spirit and a strong value-based culture. We live our values, and we work together as a team. This position requires a true team-oriented person with an entrepreneurial spirit.
Tasks and Responsibilities
You will be working in one of our dynamic customer business units and your main responsibilities will include:
Enter or modify purchase requisitions and purchase orders from creation to delivery, ensuring accurate records and timely follow-up with suppliers
Negotiate pricing, quantity, and delivery schedules
Maintaining regular communication with suppliers, addressing issues, and ensuring timely delivery and quality
Addressing material risks, availability issues, and inventory optimization to ensure smooth operations
Review open PO reports, check order status, modify quantities or due dates
Work to reduce costs and improve efficiency in procurement activities
Monitoring supplier performance and quality, identifying areas for improvement, and escalating issues needed
Monitoring and reporting customer KPI
Updating customers regarding their orders
Work closely with sales, Quality Control, and other internal stakeholders to ensure smooth operations
Other administrative tasks relevant for the position
Education, Experience and Skills
Bachelor's Degree in Supply Chain Management/Business administration or equivalent is meritorious
Minimum 1-2 years working experience within procurement, ideally in an technology intensive industry
Hands-on ERP experience and good command in MS Office
Assertive, proactive problem solving skills and driving improvements
Superb collaboration and team-spirit
Capacity to multitask in a fast-paced environment
Customer focus
Excellent professional communication in English
This is a full-time position based at our Malmö HQ.
This is us
We have a strong value-based culture, and we offer a place to professionally grow together with highly professional colleagues that are passionate about their work. We live by our motto; to reimagine. We are committed to always question what has previously been considered as unthinkable. To find new solutions to old problems. To challenge both our own, our customers and our stakeholders' perception of what sourcing really is about. Our mission is creating flow - today, tomorrow, together. Welcome to learn more about J2 Group at www.j2sourcing.com
Application Process
We will be conducting interviews with candidates on an ongoing basis, so we encourage you to promptly submit your application along with your CV.
For more information about our company please visit www.j2sourcing.com.
For more information about the position, welcome to contact Marcus Engblad, SHRBP at marcus.engblad@j2sourcing com or Philip Lay, our Sourcing Director at philip@j2sourcing.com
